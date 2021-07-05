Log in
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/05/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.07.2021 / 21:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh

05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215459  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215459&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS