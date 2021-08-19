Ferret : Raises $4M Seed Round to Scale the First ‘Relationship Intelligence' Platform

The startup’s cutting-edge machine learning algorithms empower users to determine who to trust in real-time and automate monitoring of people and companies

Ferret, the first ‘relationship intelligence’ platform, today announced a $4M seed investment. Artesian and 30+ angel investors, including Lanyon Advisory and Paul Grinberg, chairman of the Axos Bank, participated in this round. The funding will fuel the acquisition and collection of exclusive data, and expand artificial intelligence search, monitoring, and natural language processing capabilities.

Ferret is an AI platform architected from the ground up to empower companies and individuals with real-time, unbiased intelligence to identify risks and embrace opportunities.

Delivered via an easy-to-use mobile app, Ferret has exclusive access to NominoData's proprietary risk management data, which was previously only available to the financial industry and trusted by thousands of institutions worldwide for the past 12 years. The company is now enabling access to information so that everyone can perform in-depth professional due diligence — identifying risky investments, vendors, partners, and customers, and making the best choices for their professional and personal endeavors.

In addition, Ferret sweeps hundreds of thousands of publicly accessible data sources globally in multiple languages and monitors professional and personal networks to provide a holistic, impartial picture of companies and individuals. Ferret data sources span a wide range, including, but not limited to, negative and positive media coverage, news archives, white-collar crime, legal and court records, and corporate ownership history. With Ferret, transparency will be the new norm.

Rob Loughan, the co-founder of one of Silicon Valley's earliest unicorns, Octane Software, which sold for a record $3.2B in 2001, founded Ferret alongside Al MacDonald, the CEO of NominoData, one of the world's leading risk management solutions companies.

Ferret is currently accepting beta pre-registrations on its website.

About Ferret

