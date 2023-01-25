Fertilizer producer Mosaic sees stockpiles too high to restart Canadian mine yet

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fertilizer
producer Mosaic Co does not currently see the right
market conditions to restart its idled Canadian potash mine,
with high inventories in the key markets of the United States
and Brazil and cold weather slowing train movement of the crop
nutrient from Canada, Chief Executive Joc O’Rourke said on
Wednesday.
Mosaic Co curtailed potash production in December at
its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine, but said then that it expected
to restart in early 2023.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg
Editing by Chris Reese)