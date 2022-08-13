Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Festival goers leave site of fatal stage collapse in Spain

08/13/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: High winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday, regional emergency services said.

Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera, south of Valencia.

"The party is the least important thing, the important thing is that someone has died," Ruben Gonzalez, who attended the festival, said.

Thirty-two people were taken to hospital and three remained there on Saturday afternoon, regional health authorities said.

Organizers said they were cancelling the rest of the festival for the safety of attendees.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:43pMore cash needed to save Britons from destitution in energy crisis - PM contender Sunak
RE
05:37pRushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
RE
05:33pFour Latam nations back Castillo as Peru political crisis continues
RE
05:06pVeteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results
RE
04:14pUS tells India that Indian ship used to reroute Russian-linked fuel to New York
RE
04:09pRushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder
RE
03:40pUkraine says it is targeting Russians shooting at, or from nuclear plant
RE
03:38pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
03:37pUK's Liz Truss 22 points ahead in race to be next PM -Opinium poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARMOUR Residential REIT : ARR Company Update
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE -WITH SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINED, SIZE OF…
3Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG : Earnings Releases 2Q22
4Green Automotive : Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022 and Decembe..
5Teaser: REFAP Cluster July 15, 2022

HOT NEWS