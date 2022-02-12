Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Few signs of Super Bowl trucker protest, monitoring firm says

02/12/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L.A. Rams defeat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to advance to Super Bowl LVI

(Reuters) - A reported trucker protest planned to coincide with the Super Bowl appears to be going nowhere, a social media monitoring firm that has been tracking the issue said on Saturday.

After media reported on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo warning of potential disruption around Sunday's Super Bowl, there was a notable increase in social media mentions about a convoy of anti-vaccine truckers purportedly planning to descend on Los Angeles.

The memo drew attention amid signs that the Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, is inspiring copycat demonstrations elsewhere.

But while protests and traffic blockades inspired by the Ottawa protests have gained steamed in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, similar rallies in the United States have been slower to take off despite plenty of chatter in extremist circles and favorable coverage by right-wing outlets such as Fox News. On Friday, U.S. organizers, including Penny Faye of an organization dubbed "Convoy to Save America," told Reuters they were planning convoys for this weekend or early next month.

"I think they ran out of time," Welton Chang, whose Washington-based firm, Pyrra, has been following online talk about the plan to protest the Super Bowl, said Saturday. He also cited the lack of consensus around whether the marquee sporting event was an appropriate target.

A Reuters review of social media has also found little support for a Super Bowl plan.

There was scant mention of a Super Bowl protest on TruckersForFreedom, a popular Telegram channel devoted to sharing news from the protests in Canada and abroad, for example.

A partner channel purportedly devoted to the Super Bowl rally just had a single poll surveying participants on whether they planned to participate in a Super Bowl protest; the overwhelming majority of the 8,000 users who voted said they couldn't come.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -1.36% 43.4 Delayed Quote.17.62%
INSPIRED PLC 0.00% 18 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pFew signs of Super Bowl trucker protest, monitoring firm says
RE
02:03pSudan's Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions
RE
02:03pSudan's burhan says israel visits are for security and intellige…
RE
01:57pSudan's burhan says sanctions and threats of sanctions have no u…
RE
01:56pSudan's burhan says united states receives incorrect information…
RE
01:56pSudan's burhan says un special representative has neglected elec…
RE
01:55pKremlin says russia has almost finished reviewing u.s. counter-p…
RE
01:55pKremlin says submarine incident was not discussed…
RE
01:55pKremlin says warnings of imminent russian invasion have reached…
RE
01:55pPutin told biden that western states have not put enough pressur…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response
3RUSSIA SAYS U.S. SUBMARINE IGNORED REQUEST TO LEAVE RUSSIAN WATE…
4U.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
5Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian

HOT NEWS