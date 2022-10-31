Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fewer German companies feel threatened than during pandemic - Ifo

10/31/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the skyline of Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Far fewer German businesses feel their survival is at risk now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Monday.

The survey of some 7,000 businesses, conducted from Oct. 4 to 24, showed 7.5% felt their economic survival is threatened.

"At the height of the pandemic, these numbers were much higher, at 21.8 percent. In the face of a sharp economic slowdown, companies are proving to be very robust," Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo, said in a statement.

However, he added that in the retail sector, 11.6% of companies reported a situation that threatens their survival.

"The current rate of inflation is a major concern for retailers," Wohlrabe added.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, were up 11.6% on the year and rose by 1.1% month-on-month in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Separately, the number of larger businesses started between January and August 2022 fell 6.6% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Federal Statistics Office reported.

The number of small business start-ups was 5.6% above the previous year's level, it added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:44aFewer German companies feel threatened than during pandemic - Ifo
RE
04:44aTurkey's erdogan says even if russia behaves hesitantly, we will…
RE
04:42aItaly's Campari to buy initial 70% of Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million
RE
04:41aDelhi stops construction as pollution set to worsen from Tuesday
RE
04:40aHong Kong's Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5% y/y for third straight quarter of contraction
RE
04:37aChina's onshore yuan set for eighth straight monthly loss, longe…
RE
04:37aLBBW Lowers Forecast for BOE's Peak Rate
DJ
04:35aDubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM
RE
04:35aSwiss National Bank Posts Nine-Month Loss Hit by Volatility
DJ
04:34aChina's onshore yuan finishes domestic session at 7.2985 per dol…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
2Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
3Credit Suisse prices shares in capital hike at 3.82 francs
4Amadeus IT S A : APAC hotel occupancy moves towards recovery with a str..
5Niu Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov ..

HOT NEWS