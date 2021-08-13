Log in
Fewer bankruptcies in July

08/13/2021 | 09:22am EDT
2017 August 231
2017 September 237
2017 October 261
2017 November 251
2017 December 269
2018 January 273
2018 February 232
2018 March 266
2018 April 266
2018 May 259
2018 June 248
2018 July 251
2018 August 257
2018 September 224
2018 October 264
2018 November 277
2018 December 328
2019 January 286
2019 February 254
2019 March 277
2019 April 281
2019 May 264
2019 June 271
2019 July 274
2019 August 261
2019 September 257
2019 October 253
2019 November 288
2019 December 243
2020 January 270
2020 February 273
2020 March 261
2020 April 338
2020 May 267
2020 June 233
2020 July 207
2020 August 177
2020 September 186
2020 October 172
2020 November 180
2020 December 139
2021 January 142
2021 February 114
2021 March 145
2021 April 125
2021 May 131
2021 June 121
2021 July 109


Number of bankruptcies at lowest level in more than 30 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, fluctuates significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816); it subsequently declined continuously until August 2017 inclusive and then became fairly stable up until mid-2020. The trend has been downward again since then. In July 2021, the number of bankruptcies (on a monthly basis) reached its lowest level since January 1991.

Most bankruptcies recorded in trade

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 103 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in July. With a total of 17 (8 fewer than in June), the trade sector suffered most.

Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In July, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the construction sector.

Trade 17 25
Construction 15 19
Financial services 13 21
Specialised business services 13 12
Accommodation and food services 10 7
Renting and other business services 9 16
Transportation and storage 6 6
Manufacturing 5 8
Care 5 6
Information and communication 3 6
Arts, sports and recreation 2 1
Other service activities 2 3
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 1 1
Real estate activities 1 5
Education 0 1

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
