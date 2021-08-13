Fewer bankruptcies in July

|
|
2017
|
August
|
231
|
2017
|
September
|
237
|
2017
|
October
|
261
|
2017
|
November
|
251
|
2017
|
December
|
269
|
2018
|
January
|
273
|
2018
|
February
|
232
|
2018
|
March
|
266
|
2018
|
April
|
266
|
2018
|
May
|
259
|
2018
|
June
|
248
|
2018
|
July
|
251
|
2018
|
August
|
257
|
2018
|
September
|
224
|
2018
|
October
|
264
|
2018
|
November
|
277
|
2018
|
December
|
328
|
2019
|
January
|
286
|
2019
|
February
|
254
|
2019
|
March
|
277
|
2019
|
April
|
281
|
2019
|
May
|
264
|
2019
|
June
|
271
|
2019
|
July
|
274
|
2019
|
August
|
261
|
2019
|
September
|
257
|
2019
|
October
|
253
|
2019
|
November
|
288
|
2019
|
December
|
243
|
2020
|
January
|
270
|
2020
|
February
|
273
|
2020
|
March
|
261
|
2020
|
April
|
338
|
2020
|
May
|
267
|
2020
|
June
|
233
|
2020
|
July
|
207
|
2020
|
August
|
177
|
2020
|
September
|
186
|
2020
|
October
|
172
|
2020
|
November
|
180
|
2020
|
December
|
139
|
2021
|
January
|
142
|
2021
|
February
|
114
|
2021
|
March
|
145
|
2021
|
April
|
125
|
2021
|
May
|
131
|
2021
|
June
|
121
|
2021
|
July
|
109
Number of bankruptcies at lowest level in more than 30 years
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, fluctuates significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816); it subsequently declined continuously until August 2017 inclusive and then became fairly stable up until mid-2020. The trend has been downward again since then. In July 2021, the number of bankruptcies (on a monthly basis) reached its lowest level since January 1991.
Most bankruptcies recorded in trade
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 103 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in July. With a total of 17 (8 fewer than in June), the trade sector suffered most.
Trade is among the sectors with the highest number of businesses. In July, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the construction sector.
|
|
Trade
|
17
|
25
|
Construction
|
15
|
19
|
Financial services
|
13
|
21
|
Specialised business services
|
13
|
12
|
Accommodation and food services
|
10
|
7
|
Renting and other business services
|
9
|
16
|
Transportation and storage
|
6
|
6
|
Manufacturing
|
5
|
8
|
Care
|
5
|
6
|
Information and communication
|
3
|
6
|
Arts, sports and recreation
|
2
|
1
|
Other service activities
|
2
|
3
|
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries
|
1
|
1
|
Real estate activities
|
1
|
5
|
Education
|
0
|
1
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:06 UTC.