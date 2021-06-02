EQS Group-News: FiCAS AG / Key word(s): Expansion

FiCAS AG: Niklaus Neddermann appointed as Chief Growth Officer at FiCAS AG and Christine Schmid joins the Board of Bitcoin Capital AG



Niklaus Neddermann appointed as Chief Growth Officer

Christine Schmid joins the Board of Bitcoin Capital AG

Zug, Switzerland - 2 June 2021 - FiCAS AG has appointed Mr. Niklaus Neddermann to lead the design and implementation of new business initiatives and organic growth more broadly. Mr. Niklaus Neddermann began his career as a financial market analyst at the Swiss National Bank before becoming COO, CFO, and finally CEO of Julius Baer Wealth Management.



Dr. Mattia Rattaggi, Chairman of FiCAS AG, said: "The appointment of Niklaus Neddermann fills a resource gap in our journey to become an institutional-grade cryptocurrencies investment company of choice - currently the only company offering a professional economic value proposition to investors across continental Europe seeking an exposure to the top 15 cryptocurrencies globally by market cap."



FiCAS AG is pleased to announce that Mrs. Christine Schmid has joined the Board of Directors of its fully owned Bitcoin Capital AG (issuer of its actively managed ETP) effective today. Christine Schmid brings over 20 years of financial and leadership experience to Bitcoin Capital AG. Christine is a member of the executive board and head strategy of Additiv AG, a leader in the provision of wealth and credit digital solutions. In the past, she headed the investment solutions department of Credit Suisse Switzerland and, prior to that, the Global Equity and Credit Research team of Credit Suisse.



"Mrs. Christine Schmid is an outstanding addition to our Bitcoin Capital team, as she brings a deep blend of financial experience and what it takes to deliver success around the globe," said Dr. Luca Schenk, Chairman of Bitcoin Capital AG.

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. FiCAS's discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms, and the quant signals of experienced analysts. FiCAS's founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 110% outperformance compared to the Bitcoin holding strategy returns during the same period, as audited by a 'Big Four' consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals with deep expertise in both crypto finance and traditional finance.

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed exchange-traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, Börse Stuttgart, Börse Berlin, Börse München, and Vienna Stock Exchange. The discretionarily managed ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to deliver enhanced returns for clients via portfolio diversification, active trading, and downside risk management. The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the EU to purchase through any broker, bank, or financial institution with access to the SIX Swiss Exchange, Börse Stuttgart, Börse Berlin, Börse München, and Vienna Stock Exchange in CHF, USD, and EUR.



For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd. For Media Enquiries Darko Novakovic E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com T: +41 41 720 40 06

Past performance, returns generated through FiCAS and its founder's management strategy, and correct price predictions by FiCAS' founder are not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and in the European Union (excl. Hungary).

