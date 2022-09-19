Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fiat Chrysler gets new chance to block Mahindra 4x4s in Jeep trademark case

09/19/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler on Monday received a second chance to permanently block U.S. sales of redesigned Roxor off-road vehicles made by Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which is fighting claims that it copied Fiat Chrysler's Jeep design.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a Detroit federal court applied the wrong standard when it found that Mahindra's post-2020 Roxors were unlikely to cause consumer confusion.

A spokesperson for Mahindra said it was confident that the outcome of the case will be "consistent with the previous rulings" in its favor. Fiat Chrysler's parent company Stellantis NV declined to comment on the decision.

Fiat Chrysler sued Mahindra in Michigan court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2018 over its Roxor design, arguing it copied trademark-protected elements of its Jeeps.

A Detroit federal court blocked Mahindra from selling pre-2020 Roxors, but rejected its bid to block sales of its redesigned version of the off-road-only vehicle. U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain's decision was based on an ITC ruling that the Roxor did not infringe Fiat Chrysler's trademark rights because the average person would "know immediately" from looking at it that it is not a Jeep.

But the 6th Circuit said Monday that the court should have held Mahindra to a higher standard because it was already a known infringer. Mahindra's new design was required to keep a "safe distance" from Jeep designs, U.S. Circuit Judge Helene White wrote for a three-judge panel.

"Because a court can enjoin even a non-infringing product under the safe-distance rule, the simple fact that a known infringer's redesigned product is non-infringing does not support the conclusion that the safe-distance rule should not apply," White said.

The appeals court sent the case back for the Detroit court to consider whether the new Roxors kept a "safe distance" from the Jeep design.

The case is Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd v. FCA US LLC, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2605.

For Mahindra: Mary Hyde of Honigman

For FCA: Frank Cimino of Venable

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.99% 13.522 Real-time Quote.-18.92%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.82% 13.51 Delayed Quote.-19.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Higher as Fed Move Awaited
DJ
12:16aIndia's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator
RE
12:13aIndian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
12:07aRussia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
RE
12:07aRussia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant
RE
12:05aChina's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years
RE
12:03aCoal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
RE
12:01aFarm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report
RE
09/20Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathay Pacific Airways : to purchase 38 million US gallons of Sustainab..
2Australian shares gain more than 1% on commodity, financial boost
3Algonquin Power & Utilities : Investor Presentation - September 2022
4As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace pla..
5Zelenskiy to invaders: 'Flee from our land or surrender'

HOT NEWS