FibSWAP Releases the World's First Decentralized Exchange as an Application on Android

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - On the 4th of January, 2022, FibSWAP will release the first DEX (decentralized exchange) as a phone application on Android devices. This phone application will be a DEX that can support tokens from different blockchains similar to the functions on their existing DEX right now.







FibSWAP DEx

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108529_70d5781ad420db7c_001full.jpg

The phone application will serve as an extension of their current DEX, with a new wallet, where people can store all their tokens.

FibSWAP is a multichain DEX (decentralized exchange) that boasts features that allow users to swap tokens from different blockchains. This is important, as decentralized exchanges are limited in terms of the user experience and interoperability, and so FibSWAP is fulfilling that gap with their interoperable exchange, bringing all those features in one seamless phone application on the 4th of January 2022 on Android, with the IOS application to come sometime soon after.

Decentralized exchanges are complicated and are notorious for having bad user interfaces and experiences, and are not interoperable with other chains. If an individual wanted to swap an ETH token for a BSC token, the easiest way to do so is through a centralized exchange. This involves a much higher degree of trust.

With FibSWAP DEX, the user interface and experience are much more friendly, and users can now buy and swap tokens from different chains like ETH to BSC, or Polygon to Fantom. Now they are bringing their decentralized platform, along with a new wallet feature into one seamless application, on the first Tuesday of 2022.

This would mark the first time a decentralized exchange has been integrated as an application for a phone. This is a monumental step in the crypto industry, as people could now have direct access with their phones, removing the need to go on a desktop device to use a decentralized exchange.

People will be able to download the FibSWAP app on the 4th of January from the Google Play store.

About FibSWAP

The FibSWAP has developed a new type of DEX, Interoperable Multi-chain Bridge System (IMBS), that utilizes FibSWAP's Smart Algorithm to streamline cross-chain token swaps. Users can use the bridge to swap tokens from one chain to another in a seamless and instant transaction.

Media Contact:

Website - Telegram - Medium - Instagram - Twitter - DEX

Email: info@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108529