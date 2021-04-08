Log in
FibroGen, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

04/08/2021
LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It is alleged in this complaint that FibroGen issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.On April 6, 2021, FibroGen issued a statement providing “clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (‘CKD’).” FibroGen stated that its safety analysis “included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors.” FibroGen also disclosed, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, that FibroGen “cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa.” Shares of FibroGen dropped sharply, based on this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



