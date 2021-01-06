Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

01/06/2021 | 05:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 January 2021

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC, previously FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Trust PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets
3i Group 2.504


Contact for queries:

Name: Smita Amin, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:53aBritain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as next BBC chairman -Sky News
RE
05:53aItaly's CNH revives Iveco sale talks with Chinese automaker FAW -sources
RE
05:53aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:52aCBB Government Development Bond Issue No.22 Oversubscribed (January 6th, 2021)
PU
05:52aTech-Stock Futures Fall as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:51aORANGE : Bank Acquires Neobank Anytime
DJ
05:49aDEALMAKERS GATHER IN PARIS : Africa Oil & Power (AOP) brings Euro Finance and African Power and Exploration & Production (E&P) Deals to Table in June 2021 The event is entirely dedicated to getting major commitments committed and signed between European investors and African companies and governments
AQ
05:48aQ FREE : launches Kinetic Signals, one of the most powerful and forward-thinking central traffic signal management systems available
PU
05:45aGlobal Stocks Attract Investors After Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout
DJ
05:45aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ