Fidelity European Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

6 January 2021

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC, previously FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Trust PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets 3i Group 2.504



