  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 


Fidelity appoints Warburg China joint venture head to lead fund unit

04/20/2022 | 12:24am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - British investment manager Fidelity International said on Wednesday it had hired the former head of a Warburg Pincus joint venture in China to lead its new fund management unit in the world's second-largest economy.

Helen Huang, most recently the chief executive officer of Hwabao WP Fund Management, 49% owned by U.S.-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, has been appointed as Fidelity International's managing director in China, the fund manager said in a statement.

Fidelity International got preliminary approval from Chinese regulators last August to establish a wholly foreign-owned fund management company in China, as a handful of global asset managers make a foray into the local market via such set up.

Reuters reported in March that Huang was in late-stage talks to join the U.S. manager.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
