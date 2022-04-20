Fidelity appoints Warburg China joint venture head to lead fund unit

Helen Huang, most recently the chief executive officer of Hwabao WP Fund Management, 49% owned by U.S.-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, has been appointed as Fidelity International's managing director in China, the fund manager said in a statement.

Fidelity International got preliminary approval from Chinese regulators last August to establish a wholly foreign-owned fund management company in China, as a handful of global asset managers make a foray into the local market via such set up.

Reuters reported in March that Huang was in late-stage talks to join the U.S. manager.

