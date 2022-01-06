Field Designs : Charity Christmas Cards

FSD were again proud to support the Rainbow Trust with a Christmas E-card.

Rainbow Trust Children's Charity supports families who have a child aged 0-18 years with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

When a child has a serious illness, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever. Rainbow Trust pairs each family with an expert Family Support Worker who enables them to make the most of time together, giving them practical and emotional support, whenever they need it, for as long as is needed.