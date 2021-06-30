Log in
Fieldpiece Instruments : Launches Wireless Vacuum Gauge that is Rugged, Accurate, and Wireless

06/30/2021 | 09:11am EDT
Fieldpiece Instruments introduces a new wireless vacuum gauge, model MG44. Stepping in to replace the SVG3 vacuum gauge, the MG44 wireless vacuum gauge features a large LCD screen with three user-selectable data views as well as hi and low alarms, all housed in a durable no-slip grip case. With the addition of wireless capability, the new vacuum gauge allows HVACR professionals to view vacuum readings with the Fieldpiece Job Link® System App, or on the SMAN Refrigerant Manifold.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005039/en/

Fieldpiece Instruments introduces a new Wireless Vacuum Gauge for the HVACR professional. Visit www.fieldpiece.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to continuously improve as we engineer new products, and that improvement is reflected in the user’s experience with this new wireless vacuum gauge,” said Charlotte Loomis, Sr. Marketing Manager, Fieldpiece. “The new gauge is rugged and accurate and the cylindrical design is easy to hold or to place in optimum locations. With its wireless functionality the user monitors live evacuation directly on the tool or remotely on their Job Link enabled device.”

The new Wireless Vacuum Gauge MG44 can be used three ways: 1) as a standalone vacuum gauge 2) with a Job Link enabled device to monitor up to 1000’ away from the gauge or have a Job Link live look-in consultation and 3) monitor the external gauge through the SMAN SM380V/SM480V digital refrigerant manifold. With this up to the minute information, the HVACR professional knows when an extra nitrogen purge is required, a leak is suspected, or if the process is proceeding normally. Professional Job Link reports can be generated from this data as well.

The large LCD screen on the unit can be easily seen in bright or low light and from a wide angle. The user can select one of three unique views, including a new Rate Meter that shows the real-time change per minute, a Bar Graph that has a range up to atmosphere, or the Rate that shows the rate that shows the change per minute.

The reversible angled coupler as well as the new cylindrical shape, makes it easy to orient the gauge so that it is out of the way and yet easy to see. Built for demanding field use, the patented, over-molded case design resists damage from physical impact and water ingress. The standalone vacuum gauge facilitates a reliable seal and is IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.

The wireless vacuum gauge is available at distributors now. For more information about the Wireless Vacuum Gauge MG44 please visit the product page https://www.fieldpiece.com/product-category/recovery-and-vacuum/.

ABOUT FIELDPIECE: Fieldpiece Instruments is an innovative technology company focused on helping industry professionals do their jobs easier, faster and better around the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading devices with the broadest range of professional-grade tools and technology inspired by real-world application and field use. Fieldpiece is focused on serving the HVACR industry exclusively, enabling HVACR professionals to become Masters of the Trade. For more information, please visit http://www.fieldpiece.com, and be sure to follow Fieldpiece on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
