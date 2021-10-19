Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fielo : Announces Its Acquisition of Gage Marketing Group, A Leading Provider of Channel Management Software Solutions

10/19/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fielo will leverage Gage’s Channel Performance Suite to serve the market beyond Salesforce

Fielo, the Salesforce-native pioneer in incentive automation for channel incentive, employee incentive, and customer loyalty programs, today announced the acquisition of Gage Marketing Group, a leading channel management software provider. While Fielo has long been the leader in the Salesforce-native market, Gage’s incentive, distributed marketing, and eLearning solutions will enable Fielo to expand its market to serve customers with heterogeneous and non-Salesforce data architectures.

Gage’s REWARD and EDUCATE products will complement Fielo’s loyalty/incentive program management and e-learning solutions for customers who are running on a CRM from other popular providers such as Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Zoho, Freshworks, etc. In addition, Gage’s distributed marketing automation solution, Gage MARKET, will add a key new product to Fielo’s enablement, learning, and incentive solutions portfolio. Fielo will expand Gage’s distributed marketing footprint to include not only through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), but to address franchises’ and consumer brands’ needs to execute distributed marketing programs through their franchisees and local stores, respectively.

“The combination of Fielo’s and Gage’s enablement, learning, and incentivization capabilities will equip us to further deliver on our business acceleration promise to customers,” said Sanjay Agarwal, Fielo’s CEO. “While we strive every day to deliver higher revenue performance for Salesforce customers, now, with Gage, we will be able to do the same for non-Salesforce shops.”

Brad Baumann, Gage’s President, added, “We have been impressed by the business results Fielo’s customers get, and look forward to leveraging Fielo’s full-circle customer journey success program, involving marketing, solution engineering, delivery, and education, to expand our market and deliver even greater value to customers.”

Fielo will immediately begin integrating Gage’s operations into Fielo’s core business, including product roadmap, go-to-market, and customer success programs.

About Fielo
Fielo’s Incentive Automation platform and channel, employee, and customer solutions spur new levels of productivity and revenue performance for its customers, by enabling organizations of all sizes to modernize their programs and bring flexibility, power, and cost advantages of digital to their critical loyalty, incentive, and enablement programs. Companies around the globe, including Google, Burger King, Country Road Group, Pentair, QSC, Syngenta, and Terpel rely on Fielo to create and reap the benefits of their channel incentive, employee incentive, and customer loyalty programs. Fielo has been named a top 20 Salesforce ISV partner. Learn more at www.fielo.com.

About Gage
Gage’s Channel Performance Suite is designed for brands that sell through channel partners, distributors, vendors, retailers, agents, and consultants. The Gage platform provides exceptional speed-to-market, while providing an exceptional brand experience to customers.

Connect with Fielo


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAlphaNorth Asset Management - 1st Place Award Winner for 5 Year Performance
NE
05:58pUNITED AIRLINES : posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid
AQ
05:58pEXACT THERAPEUTICS : Announces changes to the management team
AQ
05:57pHungry Planet Co-Founders Jody and Todd Boyman Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian
BU
05:55pROBLOX : to Host 2021 Investor Day
BU
05:55pLAMB WESTON : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2032
BU
05:54pTexas refinery workers voting on Exxon contract offer that could end standoff
RE
05:53pAVANTOR : reg; Announces Pricing of Offering of $800 Million of Senior Notes
PR
05:52pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Secures Sustainability Linked Financing for Capital Investments in Energy Delivery Solutions
PR
05:52pRiver Valley Community Bancorp Announces 5-for-4 Stock Split and 3rd Quarter Results (Unaudited)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
2Applus Services S A : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Applus+ IDIADA to..
3CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..
4'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
5Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual t..

HOT NEWS