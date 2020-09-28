Fierce Biotech Names Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as One of Its “Fierce 15” Biotech Companies of 2020

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2020’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating Amylyx as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

The 2020 Fierce 15 comes at a time when the world is focused on a pandemic, but even as coronavirus remains a threat, patients with cancer, rare diseases and other disorders still need treatment, Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Ben Adams said. “This year, we’ve chosen from a diverse range of those fighting COVID, as well as those fighting longer term plagues against our biology,” Adams said.

Amylyx’ lead product candidate, AMX0035, is an investigational neuroprotective therapy that seeks to prevent or reduce neuron death and dysfunction in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. Recently, Amylyx announced positive results from the pivotal CENTAUR trial evaluating AMX0035 in people with ALS, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Amylyx continues to evaluate the long-term effects of AMX0035 in people with ALS in an ongoing open-label extension (OLE) of CENTAUR, and plans to publish the results from this study in Q4 2020. Additionally, AMX0035 is being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2 PEGASUS trial and expects topline results in Q1 2021.

“Amylyx is honored to be named one of Fierce Biotech’s Fierce 15 of 2020. This recognition highlights the tremendous responsibility our team has to continue working towards bringing a new potential treatment to those living with neurodegenerative diseases,” said Justin Klee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 285,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

