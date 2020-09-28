Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fierce Biotech Names Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as One of Its “Fierce 15” Biotech Companies of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Biotech as one of 2020’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating Amylyx as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005617/en/

The 2020 Fierce 15 comes at a time when the world is focused on a pandemic, but even as coronavirus remains a threat, patients with cancer, rare diseases and other disorders still need treatment, Fierce Biotech Senior Editor Ben Adams said. “This year, we’ve chosen from a diverse range of those fighting COVID, as well as those fighting longer term plagues against our biology,” Adams said.

Amylyx’ lead product candidate, AMX0035, is an investigational neuroprotective therapy that seeks to prevent or reduce neuron death and dysfunction in ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. Recently, Amylyx announced positive results from the pivotal CENTAUR trial evaluating AMX0035 in people with ALS, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Amylyx continues to evaluate the long-term effects of AMX0035 in people with ALS in an ongoing open-label extension (OLE) of CENTAUR, and plans to publish the results from this study in Q4 2020. Additionally, AMX0035 is being evaluated for Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2 PEGASUS trial and expects topline results in Q1 2021.

“Amylyx is honored to be named one of Fierce Biotech’s Fierce 15 of 2020. This recognition highlights the tremendous responsibility our team has to continue working towards bringing a new potential treatment to those living with neurodegenerative diseases,” said Justin Klee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Amylyx.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 285,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:46pAluminum Foil Packaging Market - Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Growing Global Commercial Foodservice Market to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:45pESSITY : proposes dividend of SEK 6.25
PU
12:45pVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
12:45pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : ADB Approves $300 Million Loan to Develop Capital Markets in Pakistan
AQ
12:45pBelgium and the United States sign agreement to establish preclearance at Brussels Airport
PU
12:45pNORTHERN 2 VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
12:45pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Chris Wright Barron's Interview – ‘Fracking' Used to Be the Future of Oil Drilling. This Company is Betting it's Not Dead Yet.
PU
12:45pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:44pNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:44pFRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Three Redevelopment Properties Approximately 80% Leased
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group