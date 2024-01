STORY: After two weeks of protests that have spread across France, with irate farmers on Friday blocking a major highway out of Paris, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced a series of measures to ease financial and administrative pressure on farmers.

But the head of FNSEA, France's biggest farming union, Arnaud Rousseau, told French TV station TF1, his union will continue to pursue their movement as the prime minister had not responded to all of their questions.

The farmers accuse the government of not doing enough to help them, complaining about unfair competition amongst neighboring countries and draconian agricultural standards that are costly to adhere to.