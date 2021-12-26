Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade's Premier Float Builder, Unveils an Uplifting Lineup of Float Entries for the 133rd Rose Parade

Thousands of Volunteers Race to Transform Steel Structures into New Year’s Day Masterpieces as the Longest Tenured Rose Parade Float Builder Kicks Off Decorating Week

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off its 33rd year of Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2022 Rose Parade float entries.

Fiesta Parade Floats is proud to present 2022 float entries for Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Donate Life, The UPS Store, and Louisiana Office of Tourism. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Celebrating the power of education’s ability to open doors, open minds, and change lives – as conveyed through this year’s Rose Parade theme, “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” – Fiesta Parade Floats is proud to present 2022 float entries for Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Donate Life, The UPS Store, and Louisiana Office of Tourism.

Once again exceeding the standard for float design, construction and floral presentation, each entry will showcase the 2022 theme through a diverse array of inspiring and entertaining design concepts that include a well-deserved tribute to health care heroes, a Space Age family that’s out of this world, baby chicks, wild elephants, and music to feed the soul.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats over the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

"The Rose Parade is a beloved annual tradition and we’re thrilled to return to doing what we love, which is creating unforgettable floats and making lasting memories. While we’re mindful that the current climate is still far from normal, it’s the most exciting time of the year for us here at Fiesta Parade Floats as we get to see a year’s worth of planning and preparation come together in a matter of days,” said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. “Every year, our fantastic clients inspire and motivate us to dream bigger to achieve our goals, which is certainly fitting for this year’s theme. We are looking forward to another great parade.”

ABOUT FIESTA PARADE FLOATS

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2022 Rose Parade will be Fiesta’s 33rd year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.

