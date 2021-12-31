Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fight for Veterans 2022: A Two (2) Day Historical First Live Streaming Star Studded NFT Artwork Auction Event, Produced and Directed by Royster Productions, LLC

12/31/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live Auction, World Class Exhibition Boxing and musical performances in support of our heroes

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royster Productions LLC will produce a historical first: a two (2) day live NFT auction in honor of U.S. veterans. The unique event will be live streaming Jan. 28-29, 2022. Royster Productions is a Full-ServiceFull Service Professional Video, Multi-Cam, Web Streaming, Editing, Audio Visual, Live Event Production Company, specializing in Live Event Production, Audio Visual, Projection, Live Multi-Cam Video, Live Streaming, Commercials, Motion Pictures, Documentary, Seminars, Concerts, Music Videos, Broadcast Sports. Some of our previous work: http://www.roysterproductions.com/works.html

On R.E.D. Friday (https://www.military.com/undertheradar/2018/10/22/how-red-friday-became-thing-and-why-it-still-matters-today.html), creative artists from around the world will come together to design and combine social fabrics to NFT artworks that connect stories to faces and raise awareness and support for our Veterans and their families. 

January 28, 2022, power-punching, legendary four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr., is set to return to action. With an impressive 75 fights, 66 wins and 47 knockouts, and one of the greatest records in boxing history -- the "Superman" from Pensacola is true to his poetry: "Can't be touched, can't be stopped, can't be moved, can't be rocked, and can't be shook!"

Roy Jones Jr. is teaming up with Blockchain Sports for a two (2) day live streaming special exhibition event: The Fight for Veterans 2022, (https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial) #fightforveterans2022 https://www.facebook.com/OperationFFV/.

Roy Jones Jr., the son of distinguished, US Army veteran Roy Jones Sr., a Vietnam war veteran, whose great sacrifice and bravery earned him a Bronze Star for valor, has a profound respect for our veterans and our active service men- and- women. 

"The willingness of America's veterans to sacrifice for our country and the continued bravery by our active service men- and women in the face of impossible odds has earned them our lasting gratitude". 

"It is with great pleasure to announce our strategic partnership with Roy Jones, a true legend, patron, and a fighter. Star-studded boxing gloves represent the spirit of the individual. 'You might get knocked down, but you will get back up and continue fighting", that's what we want to see in our veterans: never give up, never stop fighting!'" - BCG CSO Lt Col. (Ret.) Dennis P. Donegan.

(https://specialforcesgreenberetmemorial.org/lieutenant-colonel-ret-dennis-donegan)

Full details of this spectacular, star studded two (2) day special event will be released Jan. 7, 2022. Details on PPV and ticket sales will be posted on https://www.FFV2022.com

The Blockchain Sports, INC., a premier sports development co.

1 Maiden Lane, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10038

And, 

Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, Inc., (https://royjonesjr.com) a premier promoter of boxing and all combat sports worldwide.

3874 Silvestri Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120

We are proud to be producing the #Fight For Veterans 2022.

Contact: Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Dennis P. Donegan, Jr. Info@FFV2022.com

Contact: Michelle Meke. Info@roysterproductions.com

Related Images






Image 1: #FightForVeterans2022








Image 2: #FightForVeterans2022



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
12:24pModern plant based foods increases capacity for kits kitchen soups in preperation for nationwide growth
AQ
12:23pWave of cancelled flights from omicron closes out 2021
AQ
12:20pNovavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:20pGreat Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Amazing Dental Group
GL
12:20pGreat Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Amazing Dental Group
GL
12:18pFIGHT FOR VETERANS 2022 : A Two (2) Day Historical First Live Streaming Star Studded NFT Artwork Auction Event, Produced and Directed by Royster Productions, LLC
GL
12:17pASCOPIAVE S P A : The consortium established by ACEA, Ascopiave and Iren wins bid for gas distribution assets of A2A
PU
12:17pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Happy New Year
PU
12:16pNovavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine
PR
12:16pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Stelco Rises on Agreement with Primobius
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS