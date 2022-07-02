Fighting intensifies in Kharkiv, continues in 'epicentre' Donbas - Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian forces have driven Russian troops from the town of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.

"We continue to put pressure in the south of our state," he said.

On Saturday, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the pro-Russian Luhansk People's Militia, was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency as saying that the militia's red hammer-and-sickle flag was now flying over the administrative building in Lysychansk, although Ukraine's military rejected claims that the city was encircled.

Russian forces seized Lysychansk's sister city Sievierodonetsk last month, after some of the heaviest fighting of the war that pounded whole districts into rubble.