Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fighting neglected tropical diseases to build human capital

09/29/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This article was first published on Global Cause

The fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) has caused an overwhelming economic burden to many countries, which has stalled human capital development, but more is being done to tackle this.

Recognising the nexus between poverty and disease and the importance of reducing the disease burden to improve human development, the World Bank initiated their first health project in 1974. It was a disease control program for river blindness, one of the leading NTDs in the developing world.

Since then, we have supported numerous programs to combat NTDs and reduce the impact on people and economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. NTDs cause disabilities that range from physical impairment to severe malnutrition and anaemia.

Going beyond health

Investing in people's health and education significantly contributes to human capital development, which is why the World Bank launched its Human Capital Project in 2018. The potential synergy between the health, education and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sectors is often undervalued and the returns on co-investments are rarely optimised. Therefore, to address the public health threats from NTDs, the Deworming Africa Initiative supports cross-sectoral approaches in partnership with the World Food Programme, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Health Organization.

Deworming as a key health service

Through this initiative, we have helped reduce the endemicity of five NTDs by focusing on deworming the most vulnerable populations. Annual investments to combat NTDs in Sub-Saharan Africa from the International Development Association, the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, doubled from US$4 million to US$8 million between 2015 and 2019.

"Better coordination across sectors will help developing countries to reach the Sustainable Development Goal."

A new way forward

While the pandemic risks undermining recent advances, it also offers an opportunity to improve the sustainability, implementation and governance of programs against NTDs through innovative approaches.

Better coordination across sectors will help developing countries to reach the Sustainable Development Goal 3.3 target to end epidemics of NTDs and other communicable diseases. The World Bank will continue to support developing countries as they fight these debilitating conditions and build up their resilience to external shocks that slow progress toward their health and human capital objectives.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pFed's Daly sees taper bar met by year end, no rate hike in 2022
RE
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pERIE INDEMNITY : Forbes recognizes Erie Insurance as one of ‘America's Best Insurance Companies' for 2022
PU
03:12pTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
03:12pHOT TAKE : A New Complimentary Hotel Breakfast Worth Waking up for at Marriott Bonvoy's Select Brands
PU
03:12pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Regulation FD (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITAL TURBINE : Tear Down These Walled Gardens
PU
03:12pCERBERUS TELECOM ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.57% to Settle at $78.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against HyreCar Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
4Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
5China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance

HOT NEWS