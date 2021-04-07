Figure Acquisition Corp. I : Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April 12, 2021

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (the “Company”) announced that, commencing April 12, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 28,750,000 units completed on February 23, 2021, including the units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option of 3,750,000 units, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “FACA” and “FACA WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FACA.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

About Figure Acquisition Corp. I

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector. The management team includes Mike Cagney, Chairman; C.D. Davies, Chief Executive Officer; TJ Milani, Chief Financial Officer; and Asiff Hirji, President.

