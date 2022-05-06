Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fiji court rules Russian yacht to stay in South Pacific nation for now

05/06/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A screen grab from a drone video footage shows a Russian-owned superyacht 'Amadea' docked at Queens Wharf in Lautoka

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A Fiji court has ruled that the $300 million yacht allegedly owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov and seized by the United States must remain in Fiji for now.

The Fiji Court of Appeal has ruled that the luxury yacht Amadea can not be moved out of the South Pacific island nation until an appeal against the seizure is heard, defence lawyer Feizal Haniff, who is acting for the Amadea's registered owner Millemarin Investment Ltd, confirmed in an email.

The U.S. embassy in Suva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest court ruling.

A Fiji court had ruled that the United States could seize the Russian-owned superyacht, weeks after it arrived and it was seized by the local police and FBI agents on Thursday.

Authorities in various countries have seized luxury vessels and villas owned by Russian billionaires in response to sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a special military operation.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine. He has also been sanctioned by the European Union.

Lawyers for Millemarin Investment Ltd previously told the court that Amadea was owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), who has not been sanctioned, media reported.

Overnight a luxury yacht reportedly owned by Khudainatov worth some $700 million was impounded by police in Italy.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Michael Perry)

By Lucy Craymer and Kirsty Needham


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aXiaomi accuses Indian agency of 'physical violence' threats during probe
RE
02:16aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:14aBeijing kicks off fresh round of COVID tests as Shanghai postpones crucial exams
RE
02:07aUkraine conflict taking heavy toll on Russia's most capable units, Britain says
RE
02:03aU.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
RE
01:58aAustralia, Solomon Island's Foreign Minister meet for first time since pact signed
RE
01:52aUk military intelligence - approx 100 t-90m tanks are currently…
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - conflict in ukraine is taking a heavy…
RE
01:50aUk military intelligence - at least one t-90m, russia's most adv…
RE
01:49aTaiwan says hopes world would sanction China if it invades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., Chinese regulators in talks for audit deal - sources
2Canada's Commissioner of Competition plans to oppose Rogers, Shaw $16 b..
3Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing p..
4Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden met with union le..
5Rogers asks Quebecor to join bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile - media

HOT NEWS