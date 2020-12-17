Fiji on alert as Cyclone Yasa grinds through archipelago

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fiji's government warned
residents to stay alert on Friday as a slow-moving hurricane
ground across the Pacific island nation, bringing gusts of wind
of up to 285 km per hour (177 miles) and causing flooding and
landslides.
The powerful Cyclone Yasa, a top category five storm, landed
over the Bua province on the northern island of Vanua Levu on
Thursday evening, bringing torrential rain and widespread
flooding across low-lying areas of the archipelago.
"#TeamFiji, we are not out of the woods yet, keep safe and
adhere to weather warnings!!" the office of Prime Minister Frank
Bainimarama posted on social media on Friday morning.
Ahead of a nationwide curfew overnight on Thursday, the
prime minister had warned the country's near 1 million
population to find shelter ahead of one of the southern
hemisphere's most intense tropical storms on record.
Images shared on social media showed roads blocked by
landslides, floodwaters and fallen trees. All roads in Rakiraki,
a district on the main island with about 30,000 residents, were
flooded, according to local media.
"Because the cyclone kind of lingered over Vanua Levu for
almost four hours we expect the destruction to be quite severe,"
Shairana Ali, CEO of Save the Children in Fiji told the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday morning.
"Some of the evacuation centres, especially the schools in
the Bua district, the roofs had blown away so people had to
basically move from classroom to classroom at the height of the
cyclone to take shelter."
The cyclone, which is moving southeast at about 22 km per
hour, was passing through smaller islands around Lomaiviti on
Friday morning.
