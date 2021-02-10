Log in
File Shredding Software by Jetico Saves Time with Intuitive Interface

02/10/2021 | 08:34am EST
BCWipe 7 Makes Securely Erasing Files Convenient for All Users

Jetico, developer of best-in-class file shredding software, has today announced the release of BCWipe version 7. The latest version of Jetico’s solution for securely erasing files beyond forensic recovery will save time with an intuitive and streamlined interface.

“Everyone claims they want data privacy. Yet outside the world of IT, most people don’t really care enough to start using security software,” states Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. “BCWipe 7 is designed to change this attitude. Our data wiping solution is instantly accessible and simple for everyone. Everybody at Jetico is excited about more users appreciating the benefits of BCWipe.”

New features that improve the accessibility of file shredding software include running common wiping tasks with one click, and reviewing the status of the computer in one glance to improve system performance and privacy.

“Based on the feedback of beta users, one of the most popular features of Jetico’s BCWipe 7 is running common wiping tasks without having to open the software,” says Waksman. “Simply right-click on any file or folder and use BCWipe to instantly erase the data.”

Highlights of BCWipe version 7:

  • Use all-in-one wiping tasks for thorough clean-ups that save time
  • Quickly review settings or follow real-time progress in enhanced 'View mode'
  • Access and review 'Transparent Wiping' and 'CryptoSwap' features for ongoing privacy

The Enterprise Edition of BCWipe includes Jetico Central Manager, which allows users to deploy, control, and monitor client software across all workstations. ‘Enforcer Mode’ also allows administrators to remotely wipe selected data, wipe free space, and more – all without end-user intervention. Learn more by visiting www.jetico.com/bcwipe-enterprise.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.


© Business Wire 2021
