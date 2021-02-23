Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FileInvite and Performance Insights Announce Integration with Pipedrive

02/23/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUCKLAND, New Zealand and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileInvite, the automated document collection and workflow solution, and Performance Insights, a sales performance consultancy for the banking industry, today announced availability of an integration between FileInvite and Pipedrive customer relationship management (CRM) system. The integration connects FileInvite to Pipedrive, improving customer and user experience by streamlining the often complex exchange of documents in the lending process. The integration with Pipedrive further improves operational efficiency of the lender, shortening the time to revenue.

As consumers increasingly expect the intuitive digital experiences found in the retail sector, banking customer expectations have followed suit, with “exceptional customer experience” ranked almost as critical to customers as getting the “best rate,” according to a McKinsey and Company report. Over the long term, banks that excel in measures of customer experience also lead on revenue and expense performance, and see sustained improvements in shareholders returns.

“Increased competition for digital mortgages and loans means brokers and lenders need to focus on customer experience. Customers now expect a smooth and seamless digital experience,” says James Sampson, CEO of FileInvite. “Reducing friction in the exchange of documents is a critical piece of digital transformation, removing bottlenecks and reducing the time to complete transactions.”

Pipedrive, a CRM tool for small and medium-sized businesses, is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. The integration with FileInvite enables salespeople to automate requests for customer financial documents, data and questionnaires from within the CRM, saving time and increasing visibility of the application status for better predictability and improved decision-making.

“Our research shows that halving the time to collect documents will almost double sales velocity,” said Ron Buck, Chairman and CEO at Performance Insights. “Longer sales cycles can be attributed to time bottlenecks created by stalled deals, dissatisfied customers, or waiting for financial documents. The integration between FileInvite and Pipedrive will help lenders increase sales velocity.”

Businesses can access the integration by contacting FileInvite or Performance Insights.

About FileInvite
FileInvite helps businesses provide better digital customer experiences by simplifying the process of collecting and sharing information with clients. Branded client portals and automated workflows extend CRM systems, enabling users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Privacy and security concerns are addressed through a secure, SOC2 compliant system built with best practices on the AWS cloud. For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com

For more information:
Tam Ellis
t.ellis@fileinvite.com
+1 628-201-0083 Extension 1011
+64 21-818-009


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 19 February 2021 (65 KB)
PU
10:16aTeachers Pay Teachers Introduces Easel by TpT™, a Suite of Digital Tools to Empower PreK-12 Teachers in Today's Modern Classroom
PR
10:16aHYATT HOTELS : World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons to Break Away
BU
10:16aTesla Down Over 10%, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:15aNIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS : Signs Contract with Cementation USA, Inc. to Continue Advancing Engineering Work for the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project
AQ
10:15aIZEA Awarded Multiple Contract Expansions from Leading Brands
GL
10:15aPersonal Income Seen Up 9.5% in January -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:15aBlack Entrepreneur Program To Announce Incubator for BIPOC Canadian Entrepreneurs At Free, Virtual Black History Month Summit on Feb 25th
NE
10:14aRED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS : IIROC Trading Halt - RWB
AQ
10:14aAUSTAL : President of US shipbuilder resigns following investigation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
5Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ