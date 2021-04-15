Log in
Filing by Investment Company (SEC Filing - 497)

04/15/2021
PROJECT IMPACTS PROJECTS
(1984-PRESENT*)
$34.8B $14.2B $4.5B
total economic benefits personal income including wages and benefits, with $7.2 billion for construction workers tax revenues ($1.5 billion state/local and $3.0 billion federal)
183.4M 202.2K 120.2K
hours of on-site union construction work created total jobs generated across communities housing and healthcare units nationwide, with 67.2% affordable
'By financing development projects built with 100% union labor, the HIT invests in assets which are more likely to be built safely, on time and on budget. When these same developments are built with our affiliates' pension capital, it reinforces the health of our pension funds.'
Sean McGarvey
President, North America's Building Trades Unions
Trustee, AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust
* Job and economic impact figures are estimates calculated using IMPLAN, an input-output model, based on HIT and HIT subsidiary Building America project data. The data is current as of March 31, 2021. Economic impact data is in 2020 dollars and all other figures are nominal.

HELPING BUILD AMERICA-THE UNION WAY

JOBS CREATED BY TRADE SINCE INCEPTION*

Trade Type

Jobs

Hours

Asbestos and insulation 1,158 2,328,970
Boilermakers 840 1,690,530
Bricklayers (including tile setters) 5,921 11,911,240
Carpenters 16,522 33,290,650
Cement Masons 3,465 6,903,540
Electrical Workers 13,756 27,664,430
Elevator Constructors 589 1,183,320
Ironworkers 2,632 5,295,450
Laborers 11,754 23,632,830
Operating Engineers 3,243 6,519,960
Other 6,756 13,583,730
Painters 7,251 14,583,370
Plumbers 10,034 20,178,580
Roofers 3,027 6,090,150
Sheet Metal Workers 2,865 5,761,890
Teamsters 1,391 2,797,090

Grand Total

91,204 183,415,730

* Job and economic impact figures are estimates calculated using IMPLAN, an input-output model, based on HIT and HIT subsidiary Building America project data. The data is current as of March 31, 2021. Economic impact data is in 2020 dollars and all other figures are nominal.

Investors should consider the HIT's investment objectives, risks and expenses carefully before investing. A prospectus containing more complete information may be obtained from the HIT by calling the Marketing and Investor Relations Department collect at 202-331-8055 or by viewing the HIT's website at www.aflcio-hit.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Disclaimer

AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 16:31:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
