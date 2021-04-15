Filing by Investment Company (SEC Filing - 497)

|
|
|
PROJECT IMPACTS
|
|
PROJECTS
|
(1984-PRESENT*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$34.8B
|
$14.2B
|
$4.5B
|
|
total economic benefits
|
personal income including wages and benefits, with $7.2 billion for construction workers
|
tax revenues ($1.5 billion state/local and $3.0 billion federal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
183.4M
|
202.2K
|
120.2K
|
|
hours of on-site union construction work created
|
total jobs generated across communities
|
housing and healthcare units nationwide, with 67.2% affordable
|
|
|
|
|
|
'By financing development projects built with 100% union labor, the HIT invests in assets which are more likely to be built safely, on time and on budget. When these same developments are built with our affiliates' pension capital, it reinforces the health of our pension funds.'
|
|
|
|
Sean McGarvey
|
|
President, North America's Building Trades Unions
Trustee, AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust
|
|
|
|
* Job and economic impact figures are estimates calculated using IMPLAN, an input-output model, based on HIT and HIT subsidiary Building America project data. The data is current as of March 31, 2021. Economic impact data is in 2020 dollars and all other figures are nominal.
|
HELPING BUILD AMERICA-THE UNION WAY
JOBS CREATED BY TRADE SINCE INCEPTION*
|
Trade Type
|
|
Jobs
|
Hours
|
Asbestos and insulation
|
|
1,158
|
2,328,970
|
Boilermakers
|
|
840
|
1,690,530
|
Bricklayers (including tile setters)
|
|
5,921
|
11,911,240
|
Carpenters
|
|
16,522
|
33,290,650
|
Cement Masons
|
|
3,465
|
6,903,540
|
Electrical Workers
|
|
13,756
|
27,664,430
|
Elevator Constructors
|
|
589
|
1,183,320
|
Ironworkers
|
|
2,632
|
5,295,450
|
Laborers
|
|
11,754
|
23,632,830
|
Operating Engineers
|
|
3,243
|
6,519,960
|
Other
|
|
6,756
|
13,583,730
|
Painters
|
|
7,251
|
14,583,370
|
Plumbers
|
|
10,034
|
20,178,580
|
Roofers
|
|
3,027
|
6,090,150
|
Sheet Metal Workers
|
|
2,865
|
5,761,890
|
Teamsters
|
|
1,391
|
2,797,090
|
Grand Total
|
|
91,204
|
183,415,730
* Job and economic impact figures are estimates calculated using IMPLAN, an input-output model, based on HIT and HIT subsidiary Building America project data. The data is current as of March 31, 2021. Economic impact data is in 2020 dollars and all other figures are nominal.
|
|
|
|