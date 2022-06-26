Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

06/26/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

"My first message to everyone is to spread love and peace and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now," said Ravena who wore a glittery-silver evening gown.

The pageant, which was halted for almost two years because of the pandemic, resumed in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also celebrate gender equality, said Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show, the organiser.

"Pride together is mean that if we are together and put the same message to let everyone understand (equality), we will win somehow, to get something from the society, to get the understanding, to get the law that we want, to eliminate discrimination within the country and also the world," she told Reuters.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aUK's Johnson says he wants to protect steelmakers from energy costs
RE
04:23aRussian missiles hit Kyiv wounding five people, Ukraine says
RE
04:22aRussia's Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation- ministry
RE
04:22aRussia's defence minister shoigu inspected russian uni…
RE
04:17aS.KOREA FIN MIN : Inflation to exceed 6% as early as June
RE
04:11aNigeria to issue marginal oilfield licences next week, regulator says
RE
04:10aTIMELINE : Spain and Morocco's rocky diplomatic relations
RE
03:56aTunisian judges extend strike over sackings for fourth week - statement
RE
03:47aSouth Africa police investigating at 17 deaths at East London tavern
RE
03:22aRussian artillery hits centre of Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2Qalaa E : QH Business Review for the year ended 31 December 2021
3CHILEAN MINING FIRM CODELCO SEES "VERY FIRM" COPPER PR…
4ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
5Exclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead desp..

HOT NEWS