STORY: Over six million Filipino Catholics turned up for this year's Black Nazarene procession

Date bug: January 9, 2024

Location: Manila, Philippines

The centuries-old tradition pays homage to a black wooden statue of Jesus Christ

It is believed to have healing powers

(Jonathan Rancho, Devotee)

"I prayed that hopefully this year our livelihoods will get better, I hope that my work will be a success and we will be given a prosperous life so I may fulfill my obligations to my family."

(Geral Fuentes, Devotee)

"Every year that I do this I always pray deeply to be able to live a peaceful life and also good health for us all."