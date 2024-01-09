Date bug: January 9, 2024
Location: Manila, Philippines
The centuries-old tradition pays homage to a black wooden statue of Jesus Christ
It is believed to have healing powers
(Jonathan Rancho, Devotee)
"I prayed that hopefully this year our livelihoods will get better, I hope that my work will be a success and we will be given a prosperous life so I may fulfill my obligations to my family."
(Geral Fuentes, Devotee)
"Every year that I do this I always pray deeply to be able to live a peaceful life and also good health for us all."