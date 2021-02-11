FinEx Funds ICAV - Directorate Change

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 11 Feburary 2021

FinEx Funds ICAV (the "ICAV")

Re: Change of Director

The Board of Directors of the ICAV wishes to announce that, with effect from 03 November 2020, Michael Boyce has resigned as a director of the ICAV and Jeremy O'Sullivan has been appointed.

Mr.O'Sullivan has not:

had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or

been bankrupt or the subject of an involuntary arrangement, or has had a receiver appointed to any asset of such Director;

been a director of any company which, while he was a director with an executive function or within 12 months after he ceased to be a director with an executive function, had a receiver appointed or went into compulsory liquidation, creditors voluntary liquidation, administration or company voluntary arrangements, or made any composition or arrangements with its creditors generally or with any class of its creditors;

been a partner of any partnership, which while he was a partner or within 12 months after he ceased to be a partner, went into compulsory liquidation, administration or partnership voluntary arrangement, or had a receiver appointed to any partnership asset;

had any public criticism by statutory or regulatory authorities (including recognised professional bodies);