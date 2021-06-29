FinLync : Expands Leadership Team with Key Senior Hires

Corporate treasury fintech builds out leadership team to guide continued growth

FinLync, a privately held, global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its world-class products, today announced that it has added a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President of Global Marketing and Director of Product Marketing to its leadership team. These key hires will help guide the company’s strategic vision as it continues to experience rapid growth and gain market share.

FinLync’s key senior hires include:

Michael Friedman, Chief Operating Officer: Friedman is charged with ensuring operational excellence across the entire organization, including engineering and development, product delivery, internal finance and long-term growth. Before joining FinLync, Friedman led Business Operations at the unicorn company ASAAP and grew numerous software businesses within Monitor Deloitte. Friedman has an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from The Wharton School.

Don Mulroy, Chief Revenue Officer: Mulroy will be responsible for driving profitable revenue growth while ensuring client, employee and business partner satisfaction. Mulroy is a software sales veteran with 26 years of experience. Before FinLync he was the Chief Revenue Officer at CoreView, and previously, the SVP Global Sales at Datawatch.

Sarah Pease, Vice President, Global Head of Marketing: Pease will lead FinLync's global marketing team. Before FinLync, she was the Director of Marketing, Americas at Kyriba. Pease brings more than 12 years of deep experience in B2B SaaS marketing for high tech companies like Symantec, Events.com and Reval. She was a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar to the MBA program at Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, Venezuela.

Claudia Gonzalez, Director of Product Marketing: Gonzalez will be a guiding force behind FinLync's thought leadership initiatives relating to treasury and finance, and will help mold the company's product marketing strategy. She will also be involved in the pre-sales process at times interacting directly with clients. Before FinLync, Gonzalez was a Senior Solutions Engineer at Allvue Systems and Kyriba. She also spent five years at Reval in various roles, ultimately working as an Account Manager. Gonzalez has an MBA from St. Joseph's University.

“I am honored by the level and diversity of talent that we have been able to bring on board at FinLync,” said Phillip Klein, co-founder and CEO of FinLync. “Michael, Don, Sarah and Claudia all possess strong backgrounds across technology and finance, as well as extensive experience in their respective expertise areas, that will be integral to our team and our growth, and I am eager to work alongside them as we continue our mission to empower today’s corporate treasurer.”

This news follows the announcement that FinLync was selected by Citrix to power its treasury and finance teams. It also comes on the heels of FinLync’s $16M equity funding round to support its global expansion.

FinLync is a privately held, global fintech company transforming the insights and functionality of corporate finance and treasury offices through its world-class products. FinLync’s ERP native apps and API connectivity empowers treasurers to optimize cash, make better, faster decisions, save time and reduce the resources needed to manage complex finance needs. FinLync’s largest clients include Fortune 500 and Fortune 2000 companies. The firm has employees from 18 different countries and offices in New York, Los Angeles and Singapore. For more information, visit https://www.finlync.com

