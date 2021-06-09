FinLync : Selected by Citrix to Power Treasury and Finance Teams 

Global leader selects FinLync’s API-driven Applications that provide immediate, actionable financial data to corporate treasurers and finance professionals

FinLync, a privately held, global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its world-class products, today announced that Citrix, the builder of secure, unified digital workspace technology, has selected FinLync’s suite of SAP-certified applications to power its treasury and finance teams.

Citrix is leveraging FinLync’s technology to integrate its bank and ERP data which will allow its corporate treasury team to benefit from real-time payments, balances, account information and status, machine learning-assisted reconciliation the same day as transactions, more certainty for urgent payments 一 while being protected by the latest enterprise-grade security. The multinational software company was seeking a technology solution to improve its payment lifecycle, while lowering cost and streamlining operations. Citrix will be leveraging FinLync’s solution suite, including Balance and Transaction Inquiry, Payments, Approvals, Status Tracker and Reconciliation applications, bringing speed, reliability and 24/7 transparency to its corporate treasury function.

“We were so struck by how different FinLync was from other offerings on the market that we pivoted to them even though we were already well into the process of selecting another solution,” said Bruce Edlund, Senior Director and Assistant Treasurer at Citrix. “The ability to see where your corporation’s money is in real time is a serious game changer, and we feel confident that this technology will free our treasury team up to make even more effective, and strategic, business decisions.”

Leveraging API technology, FinLync creates applications that solve the long-standing problems that have marked the corporate treasury and finance communities’ experience with legacy treasury technology. Equipped with FinLync’s applications, treasurers and finance professionals are now able to achieve total data integration between their ERP data and bank data, all on a user intuitive platform designed for real-time technology.

“It’s extremely satisfying when a Fortune 1000 company like Citrix, that has built its own business through innovative technologies, recognizes the benefits that come from investing in the treasury office to ensure the team has access to the data it needs to make actionable decisions,” said Phillip Klein, co-founder and CEO of FinLync. “By leveraging our solutions, Citrix’s corporate finance team will elevate the role that the treasury department plays within the organization, evolving from function to change-makers. We are excited to have Citrix as a client and look forward to helping them quickly realize the benefit of real-time working capital enabled by FinLync’s world-class products.”

This news follows FinLync’s $16M equity funding round to support its global expansion. FinLync and Citrix will also be speaking at EuroFinance Global Treasury Americas: Planning the Post-Pandemic Treasury conference addressing how APIs are allowing treasury to leapfrog traditional connectivity options.

About FinLync

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005069/en/