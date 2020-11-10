Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fina Biosolutions Announces European Patent for Conjugate Vaccine Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:33am EST

Proprietary method of producing CRM197 will be used to develop low cost, affordable vaccines for children and adults in developing nations

Fina Biosolutions LLC (“FinaBio”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Certificate of Patent entitled “Expression and Purification of CRM Proteins and Related Proteins, and Protein Domains” from the European Patent Office (EPO). EP Patent No. 3099800 is directed to the expression and purification of the conjugate vaccine protein CRM197 in E.coli.

“Our goal is to lower the vaccine cost barrier and grant people in need access to life-saving vaccines,” said Dr. Andrew Lees, Founder, and CEO of FinaBio. “We are pleased to announce that we succeeded in creating a needed vaccine protein, CRM197, efficiently, and cost-effectively. FinaBio’s proprietary production method will facilitate the availability of vaccines to protect adults and children in developing countries from pneumonia, meningitis, and more.”

Prior to FinaBio’s new production method, the CRM197 protein was manufactured by Corynebacterium diphtheriae at low yields or commercially available only at a high cost. Limited access to the protein hindered vaccine development and increased vaccine production costs considerably, creating barriers to access for emerging market manufacturers. The recently granted patent is for FinaBio’s revolutionary new CRM197 expression method, which produces the protein at very high yields without the need for Corynebacterium diphtheriae. The CRM197 manufactured by this method is soluble, properly-folded, and expressed in the cytoplasm of E. coli, a bacterium commonly used in biotechnology.

CRM197 is a critical component of many vaccine formulations utilized by pharmaceutical companies worldwide for pneumococcal, meningococcal, and other conjugate vaccines. Fina Biosolutions markets CRM197 under the tradename EcoCRM® for E. coli CRM197. The company has executed several license agreements to utilize EcoCRM® for vaccines in clinical and preclinical development and ensure access to EcoCRM® for low-income countries. EcoCRM® has been evaluated extensively in preclinical studies, including vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer, addiction treatment, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The grant of this European Patent follows the issuance of corresponding Patents in Australia (AU 2015/210674), China (CN 201580018271.2), New Zealand (NZ 722505), South Africa (ZA 2016/05384), and the United States (US 10,093,704 and US 10,597,664).

About CRM197

Many vaccine components do not induce an immune response unless linked (conjugated) to a protein, such as CRM197,a genetically detoxified diphtheria toxin. CRM197 is a widely used component of conjugate vaccines, including the world’s best-selling vaccine, Prevnar13 (Pfizer’s pneumococcal vaccine). CRM197 is also a component of vaccines for Haemophilus influenzae b, meningococcal, and many vaccines in development.

About Fina Biosolutions

Fina Biosolutions LLC is a privately held research and development stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and collaborates to commercialize novel vaccine conjugates for prevention of life-threatening diseases. FinaBio has patented novel techniques to conjugate, purify, and manufacture conjugates using its proprietary chemistry to create complex conjugate vaccines. The technology is currently licensed by leading vaccine manufacturers in both Europe and Asia, including GlaxoSmithKline for marketed vaccines Synflorix™ Menitorix™, Nimenrix™, The Serum Institute of India, Pvt., Ltd. (SIIPL) vaccine Pneumosil®, The Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd (CDIBP) China, and others.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aUNITED INTERNET : Interim Statement Q3 2020
PU
04:47aADIDAS : Presentation 9M Results
PU
04:45aHYPOPORT SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:44aTOKYO DOME : says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal
RE
04:44aBEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
RE
04:44aHSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:44aUBS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04:44aSANTANDER : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
04:44aFIRSTRAND LIMITED - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : retirement of prescribed officer
PU
04:44aGLOBALDATA : China continues to top Asia-Pacific M&A deal activity during Q3 2020, finds GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject right..
5Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group