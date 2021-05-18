Log in
Finacity Facilitates Receivables Securitization Program for International Airline

05/18/2021 | 07:45am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) has successfully launched a receivables securitization program for another international airline. The program focuses on a multi-country, multi-currency portfolio of both billed and unbilled receivables from almost 30 countries where the airline is active, and provides potential funding against USD 750 million of receivables flow to the company each year. The receivables portfolio consists of numerous categories, including Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (“MRO”), Federal Government Charter, and other Trade receivables. Finacity provided origination, analytic and structuring support, and successfully arranged financing for the transaction. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator for the program.

About Finacity
Finacity, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately USD 100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries.

For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction please contact:

Finacity Corporation                                                        

Thomas Heslenfeld                                         
Tel: +1 (203) 428 3519                
Email: theslenfeld@finacity.com                   

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
