Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Final 2020 USDA Crop Estimates

05/12/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In its final estimate of the 2020-21 U.S. cotton crop, USDA placed total production at 14.61 million bales, slightly less than its January estimate of 14.95 million bales.

The upland crop estimate was lowered by 340,000 bales from the January estimate to 14.06 million bales while the extra-long staple estimate was lowered by 5,500 bales to 547,000.

Disclaimer

National Cotton Council of America published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pFinal 2020 USDA Crop Estimates
PU
03:10pOil rises to 8-wk high on demand hopes, U.S. export decline
RE
03:10pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS  : Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – April 2021
PU
03:07pAnalysis-Cyberattack exposes lack of required defenses on U.S. pipelines
RE
02:59pTraders not betting on a quick U.S. market rebound as tech stocks tumble
RE
02:51pProxy advisor PIRC recommends vote against Chevron CEO
RE
02:41pWall Street extends slide on rising inflation fears
RE
02:40pTough job to fill? Colonial pipeline cyber manager job goes vacant
RE
02:38pFinal leg of Huawei CFO extradition hearings set to resume in August
RE
02:37p'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline' U.S. warns as shortages grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation woes spook US stocks; USD, Treasury yields jump
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: April’s price increases are stronger than expected
3METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Aston Martin, Cisco, HSBC, Tyson Foods, Merck...

HOT NEWS