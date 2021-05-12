Final 2020 USDA Crop Estimates

In its final estimate of the 2020-21 U.S. cotton crop, USDA placed total production at 14.61 million bales, slightly less than its January estimate of 14.95 million bales.

The upland crop estimate was lowered by 340,000 bales from the January estimate to 14.06 million bales while the extra-long staple estimate was lowered by 5,500 bales to 547,000.