Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Final Contract Adjustment - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) - Special Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

The following information is prepared for the convenience of Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC) members and Bourse de Montréal Inc. (the Bourse) approved participants. This document is an unofficial summary of certain terms of the aforementioned adjustment. CDCC and the Bourse accept no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the summary. CDCC members and Bourse approved participants must ensure they have reviewed the documentation published by the Issuers involved in this corporate action.

CIRCULAR 155-20

September 16, 2020

FINAL CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF)

Special Cash Dividend

The Bourse and CDCC wish to inform you that the Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation"), declared on September 15, 2020, a special cash dividend of CAD $0.20 per common share. The special dividend will be paid on October 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2020.

The Bourse and CDCC will take into account the special dividend by adjusting the strike prices of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options, by an amount equivalent to the special dividend that is CAD $0.20.

Special Dividend - Adjustment Details:

  • EX-DATE:September 29, 2020
  • RECORD DATE:September 30 , 2020
  • PAYABLE DATE:October 25, 2020 (Sunday)

CDCC - Adjustment Details:

According to the Terms of Adjustment provided in Section A-902 of the Rules of CDCC, all Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIF) options will be adjusted as follows:

  • EFFECTIVE :September 29, 2020
  • OPTIONS SYMBOL:Unchanged
  • NUMBER OF CONTRACTS:Unchanged

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

  • MULTIPLIER:Unchanged
  • DELIVERABLE PER CONTRACT:100 common shares of LIF

POSITION AND EXERCISE

Position and exercise limits will remain unchanged at

LIMITS:

75 000 contracts.

CUSIP:

Unchanged

STRIKE PRICES:

An adjustment of CAD $0.20 will be made for all existing

series.

Bourse de Montréal Inc. - Adjustment Details:

It is important to note that on the effective date mentioned above, all open orders on this option class will not be automatically modifiedto reflect the change and will therefore have to be reenteredinto the Montreal Automated System (SAM) by the approved participants.

At the opening of business on September 29, 2020, the strike prices for LIF series will be adjusted as indicated below:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$11.80

$11.60

LIF

$12.80

$12.60

LIF

$13.80

$13.60

LIF

$14.80

$14.60

LIF

$15.80

$15.60

LIF

$16.80

$16.60

LIF

$17.80

$17.60

LIF

$18.80

$18.60

LIF

$19.80

$19.60

LIF

$20.80

$20.60

LIF

$21.80

$21.60

LIF

$22.00

$21.80

LIF

$22.80

$22.60

LIF

$23.00

$22.80

LIF

$23.80

$23.60

LIF

$24.00

$23.80

LIF

$24.80

$24.60

LIF

$25.00

$24.80

LIF

$25.80

$25.60

LIF

$26.00

$25.80

LIF

$26.80

$26.60

LIF

$27.00

$26.80

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Symbol

Actual Strike Prices

New Strike Prices

after the Special Dividend

LIF

$28.00

$27.80

LIF

$29.00

$28.80

LIF

$30.00

$29.80

LIF

$31.00

$30.80

LIF

$32.00

$31.80

The above table may not reflect all listed series due to market fluctuations.

PLEASE ENSURE THAT ALL CLIENTS WHO HAVE EITHER LONG OR SHORT POSITIONS IN THIS OPTION CLASS ARE ADVISED OF THIS NOTICE.

For further information, please contact Market Operations Department at (514) 871-7877. Clearing members may contact the CDCC Corporate Operations Department.

Gladys Karam

Director, Equity Derivatives

Financial Markets

1800 - 1190 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal,C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7 Telephone: (514) 871-2424

Toll-free within Canada and the U.S.A.: 1 800 361-5353 Website: www.m-x.ca

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bourse de Montréal Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 19:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pILOOKABOUT : Executes Asset Purchase Agreement with Apex Software
AQ
04:03pDUKE ENERGY : reaches deal with Vote Solar, Sunrun, renewable energy advocates to modernize, expand rooftop solar in South Carolina
PR
04:02pTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Enters 5th State with Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Creating a Vertically Integrated Operation
AQ
04:02pNUCANA : Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
AQ
04:02pNUCANA : Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
AQ
04:02pCARDLYTICS : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
04:02pTrulieve Enters 5th State with Two Acquisitions in Pennsylvania, Creating a Vertically Integrated Operation
PR
04:02pNuCana Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
GL
04:02pMODERNA : and Chiesi Group Establish Collaboration to Discover and Develop mRNA Therapeutics for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
3ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group