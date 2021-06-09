Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Final Deadline to Actively Participate in Champignon Brands Inc. Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

06/09/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon” or "the Company") (OTC: SHRMF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Champignon securities between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/shrmf.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Champignon’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Champignon’s earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated; (4) Champignon’s acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party; (5) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon’s from trading; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Champignon’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/shrmf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Champignon you have until June 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aVOLATI  : Increased focus on growth after completed Bokusgruppen distribution
AQ
10:16aWILDPACK BEVERAGE  : IIROC Trading Halt - CANS
AQ
10:16aU.S. GOLD CORP.  : Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index
PR
10:16aBiden Revokes Trump Actions Targeting TikTok, WeChat
DJ
10:16aMARIETTA GROUP  : Extends Inspection Capabilities with Drone and Artificial Intelligence Technology
BU
10:15aTHREATZERO : Prevention Made Simple with Solution Implementation and Tuning Services
PU
10:15aDEPARTMENT OF TAOISEACH  : Plan for Action Published on Collective Redundancies Following Insolvency
PU
10:15aAMAZON COM  : Interpublic Group joins The Climate Pledge with ambitious plan
PU
10:15aWILLIAM BLAIR MPANY LLC  : North American Assets of Maass Holding GmbH have been Acquired by Ameriforge Group
PU
10:15aSGS  : Provides Fuel Quality Monitoring Program for Cepsa in Spain and Portugal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS