Final consumption accounts for 64.8% of China's Jan-Sept GDP growth - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Final consumption accounted for
64.8% of China's GDP growth in the first three quarters of the
year, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Statistics Bureau,
said on Monday.
Authorities expect constraints on China's coal and
electricity supplies to ease and the property market to maintain
steady growth, Fu told a briefing.
China's economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year
earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and
slowing from 7.9% in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)