Final countdown underway in LA for the Oscars

03/27/2022 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: This year's show, free of last year's pandemic restrictions, features a dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," battling feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" for the film industry's top honor.

The films are front-runners for the best picture trophy at a red-carpet Oscars ceremony promising a few plot twists. Among them: a win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix released "Power of the Dog" while "CODA" streamed on Apple TV+.

Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host, and it is the first time three women have guided the ceremony in its 94-year history. Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform.

The ceremony will also feature a moment of support for Ukraine. Producers want the show to be celebratory but said they could not ignore the crisis there.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.37% 174.72 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.50% 373.85 Delayed Quote.-37.94%
