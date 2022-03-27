Final countdown underway in LA for the Oscars

The films are front-runners for the best picture trophy at a red-carpet Oscars ceremony promising a few plot twists. Among them: a win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix released "Power of the Dog" while "CODA" streamed on Apple TV+.

Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host, and it is the first time three women have guided the ceremony in its 94-year history. Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform.

The ceremony will also feature a moment of support for Ukraine. Producers want the show to be celebratory but said they could not ignore the crisis there.