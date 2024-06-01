STORY: :: Indians vote in the final phase of the country's national election

:: June 1, 2024

:: Jharkhand, India

:: More than 100 million people are registered to vote across eight states and federal territories

:: Punjab, India

The seven-phase vote, in which nearly a billion people were eligible to cast their ballots, began on April 19 and will end with polling in the last 57 seats - including in Modi's constituency in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi. In Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath also cast his ballot on Saturday.

Modi is seeking a rare, third straight term as prime minister as his Hindu nationalist BJP battles an opposition alliance of two dozen parties led by the Congress, and is widely expected to win a majority. Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have both predicted heavy defeat for each other and said their respective alliances were set to form the next government.