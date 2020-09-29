Final report_Benchmarks_RTS

Final Report
Draft Regulatory Technical Standards under the Benchmarks Regulation
29 September 2020 | ESMA80-187-608
Table of Contents
|
|
1
|
Executive Summary ..........................................................................................................
|
2
|
2
|
Governance arrangements (Article 4 BMR) ......................................................................
|
3
|
|
2.1
|
Background and legal basis .......................................................................................
|
3
|
|
2.2
|
Feedback from stakeholders......................................................................................
|
4
|
|
2.3
|
Content of the draft RTS ............................................................................................
|
8
|
3
|
Methodology (Article 12 BMR) ........................................................................................
|
11
|
|
3.1
|
Background and legal basis .....................................................................................
|
11
|
|
3.2
|
Feedback from stakeholders....................................................................................
|
12
|
|
3.3
|
Content of the draft RTS ..........................................................................................
|
17
|
4
|
Reporting of infringements (Article 14 BMR)...................................................................
|
22
|
|
4.1
|
Background and legal basis .....................................................................................
|
22
|
|
4.2
|
Feedback from stakeholders....................................................................................
|
23
|
|
4.3
|
Content of the draft RTS ..........................................................................................
|
26
|
5
|
Mandatory administration of a critical benchmark (Article 21 BMR) ...............................
|
30
|
|
5.1
|
Background and legal basis .....................................................................................
|
30
|
|
5.2
|
Feedback from stakeholders....................................................................................
|
32
|
|
5.3
|
Content of the draft RTS ..........................................................................................
|
34
|
6
|
Non-significant benchmarks (Article 26 BMR) ................................................................
|
38
|
|
6.1
|
Background and legal basis .....................................................................................
|
38
|
|
6.2
|
Feedback from stakeholders....................................................................................
|
40
|
|
6.3
|
Content of the draft RTS ..........................................................................................
|
41
|
7
|
Annexes
|
..........................................................................................................................
|
44
|
|
7.1
|
Annex I - Draft technical standards ..........................................................................
|
44
|
|
7.1.1
|
Governance arrangements ...............................................................................
|
44
|
|
7.1.2
|
Methodology .....................................................................................................
|
49
|
|
7.1.3
|
Reporting of infringements................................................................................
|
55
|
|
7.1.4
|
Mandatory administration of a critical benchmark ............................................
|
60
|
|
7.1.5
|
Non-significant benchmarks .............................................................................
|
66
|
|
7.2
|
Annex II - Cost Benefit Analysis...............................................................................
|
70
1
1 Executive Summary
Reasons for publication
The Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) entered into application on the 1 January 2018.
The Regulation (EU) 2019/2175 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 December 2019 (ESAs' review)1 requires the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to develop five draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) to be submitted to the Commission by 1 October 2020.
ESMA issued on 9 March 2020 a Consultation Paper (CP) on 'Draft Regulatory Technical Standards under the Benchmarks Regulation'. ESMA received 36 responses to its open public consultation. ESMA welcomes the predominant support on its approach outlined in the CP and the proposed requirements. Following the feedback received, ESMA has taken note of market participants' concerns with regard to the proportionality of the requirements included in the CP and has further enhanced proportionality in this final report taking into account the different risks each benchmark poses, the materiality of the potential or actual conflicts of interest identified and the nature of the input data. Further, ESMA conducted additional legal analysis to ensure that these draft technical standards would not conflict with its empowerments under the Benchmarks Regulation and has amended some requirements accordingly.
Contents
This final report consists of five chapters, each dedicated to one of the areas for which the ESAs' review mandates ESMA to develop draft technical standards. Each chapter provides first the background information on ESMA's legal mandate to develop the draft technical standards. In a different section, the feedback received to the open public consultation and at the open hearing, and finally the general ESMA approach and the different proposals for each draft technical standards are outlined. The final report also includes in the annexes the draft technical standard and a cost-benefit analysis.
Next Steps
The draft regulatory technical standards will be submitted to the European Commission. The Commission has three months to decide whether to endorse the regulatory technical standards.
1 Regulation (EU) 2019/2175 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 December 2019 amending Regulation (EU)
No 1093/2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Banking Authority), Regulation (EU) No 1094/2010
2
2 Governance arrangements (Article 4 BMR)
2.1 Background and legal basis
-
Pursuant to Article 4(1) of the BMR, administrators shall "have in place robust governance arrangements including clear organisational structure with well-defined, transparent and consistent roles and responsibilities for all persons involved in the provision of a benchmark". This paragraph further states that administrators should identify and prevent or manage conflicts of interest between themselves (managers, employees or other persons directly or indirectly linked to them by control, contributors or users) and ensure that where any judgement or discretion in the benchmark determination process is required, it is independently and honestly exercised.
-
Article 4(9) of the BMR states that "ESMA shall develop draft regulatory technical standards to specify the requirements to ensure that the governance arrangements referred to in paragraph 1 [of Article 4 of the BMR] are sufficiently robust."
-
Robust governance arrangements of the administrator are necessary to prevent manipulation of benchmarks. Recital 1 of the BMR mentions that "[…] The use of discretion and weak governance regimes, increase the vulnerability of benchmarks to manipulation […]". Recital 21 further elaborates that in order to ensure the integrity of benchmarks, benchmark administrators should be required to implement adequate governance arrangements to control conflicts of interest and to safeguard confidence in the integrity of benchmarks.
-
ESMA believes that the RTS should aim, amongst other, at establishing suitable and well-defined lines of responsibilities for the decision-making and monitoring and control processes.
-
ESMA also considers that the concept of "robust governance arrangements" should be interpreted in accordance with the nature, scale and complexity of the benchmark administrator in line with the BMR that imposes different levels of requirements on administrators of non-significant, significant and critical benchmarks. Similarly, the future provisions on "robust governance arrangements" should not jeopardise the operation of smaller administrators with limited resources.
-
Regarding the scope of the mandate, ESMA notes that the BMR includes various requirements which relate to the governance and controls by administrators. Article 4 of the BMR includes specific conflicts of interest requirements. Furthermore, an administrator must have in place an oversight function (Article 5 of the BMR), a control
establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority), Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority), Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 on indices used as benchmarks in financial instruments and financial contracts or to measure the performance of investment funds, and Regulation (EU) 2015/847 on information accompanying transfers of funds, OJ L 334, 27.12.2019, p. 1
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
