Final report_Benchmarks_RTS

The Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) entered into application on the 1 January 2018.

The Regulation (EU) 2019/2175 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 December 2019 (ESAs' review)1 requires the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) to develop five draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) to be submitted to the Commission by 1 October 2020.

ESMA issued on 9 March 2020 a Consultation Paper (CP) on 'Draft Regulatory Technical Standards under the Benchmarks Regulation'. ESMA received 36 responses to its open public consultation. ESMA welcomes the predominant support on its approach outlined in the CP and the proposed requirements. Following the feedback received, ESMA has taken note of market participants' concerns with regard to the proportionality of the requirements included in the CP and has further enhanced proportionality in this final report taking into account the different risks each benchmark poses, the materiality of the potential or actual conflicts of interest identified and the nature of the input data. Further, ESMA conducted additional legal analysis to ensure that these draft technical standards would not conflict with its empowerments under the Benchmarks Regulation and has amended some requirements accordingly.

This final report consists of five chapters, each dedicated to one of the areas for which the ESAs' review mandates ESMA to develop draft technical standards. Each chapter provides first the background information on ESMA's legal mandate to develop the draft technical standards. In a different section, the feedback received to the open public consultation and at the open hearing, and finally the general ESMA approach and the different proposals for each draft technical standards are outlined. The final report also includes in the annexes the draft technical standard and a cost-benefit analysis.

The draft regulatory technical standards will be submitted to the European Commission. The Commission has three months to decide whether to endorse the regulatory technical standards.

