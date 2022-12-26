Final stretch before 2023

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Pays Développés
Pays Emergents
Spreads
Curves
ETF Taux
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Artificial Intelligence
Biotechnology
Europe's family businesses
Education
Hydrogen
Financial Data
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Place your bets
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Strategic Metals
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
Final stretch before 2023
12/26/2022 | 11:08am EST
Receive by email
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
© MarketScreener.com 2022
Receive by email
Latest news
11:13a
Duke Energy resumes normal power operations
PR
11:12a
China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers
RE
11:08a
Final stretch before 2023
11:02a
Woman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries
RE
10:49a
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
RE
10:47a
Egypt's central bank taking action to regulate forex market
RE
10:39a
Legendary investor: Charles T. Akre
10:37a
Federal government visits Ethiopia's Tigray in peace 'milestone'
RE
10:36a
Russia's Sberbank urges Glencore to resolve dispute over oil bill
RE
10:06a
Ukraine's Zelenskiy seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'
RE
Latest news
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2
Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3
Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
4
How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?
5
Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold
More news
HOT NEWS
BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
+14.20%
BM Technologies, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $10 million worth of its shares.
LEONARDO DRS, INC.
+5.37%
Leonardo DRS, Inc. Appoints Louis Reginald “Reggie” Brothers to the Company’s Board of Directors
TEGNA INC.
+2.58%
Standard General Commits to News Staff Levels to FCC for Tegna Deal
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
+8.55%
Toronto market ekes out weekly gain as energy shares jump
YANGARRA RESOURCES L.
+6.86%
Yangarra Resources Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year 2023
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. .
+2.92%
GRUPO CARSO, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave