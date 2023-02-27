Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Final witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial

02/27/2023 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

(Reuters) - Four final defense witnesses are set to take the stand on Monday in the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh before his attorneys rest their case, with jury deliberations on track to begin later in the week.

After four weeks of testimony, the high-profile trial reached a crescendo on Thursday and Friday when Murdaugh, 54, took the witnesses stand in his own defense, testifying that he lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered but that he was not involved in their deaths.

His wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were gunned down at close range at dog kennels on the family's estate on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Prosecutors have called 61 witnesses, compared to 11 for the defense. Murdaugh's lawyers said they planned to question four additional witnesses before resting their case in the early afternoon on Monday. State prosecutor Creighton Waters said he then planned to call "a couple" of reply witnesses intended to rebut defense evidence, indicating their testimony would not take a long time.

That would be followed by closing arguments and the judge instructing the jury, which could happen on Tuesday or Wednesday, Murdaugh defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said in court on Friday. The judge did not set a strict schedule.

Murdaugh during the trial has floated his own theory of who committed the murders, testifying on Friday that he believed someone angry over a deadly boating accident involving Paul had done so. He acknowledged that he lacked evidence to support that theory.

During his testimony, he also said he had deceived law partners and clients out of huge sums of money to feed his drug habit, potentially undercutting his credibility with the jury. During seven hours of cross examination, Waters sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar who was under pressure due to mounting financial troubles in the months leading up to the killings.

Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators in the aftermath of the murders by telling them he was not at the kennels on the night of the murders. He changed his account after the jury saw cellphone video that contained audio of Murdaugh's voice that placed him at the scene minutes before investigators have said his wife and son were killed.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. The case has drawn intense media coverage given the political influence of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Nathan Layne


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:06aChina demand doubts and dollar push copper to seven-week low
RE
06:05aGermany sees more signs of employment growth - IAB survey
RE
06:04aFinal witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial
RE
06:03aMarketmind: Long March ahead
RE
06:00aU.S. retailers' ocean shipping price woes ending as new delays threaten
RE
06:00aAviation industry turns to childcare, free iPhones to lure workers
RE
06:00aVenezuelan liquor cocuy is winning awards, but producers face hurdles
RE
05:56aNigeria's Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election
RE
05:51aEricsson CEO targets smaller acquisitions, talks up enterprise offering
RE
05:48aBOE Seen With Chance of 50-Point Hike in March
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
3Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy
5Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..

HOT NEWS