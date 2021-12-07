Finalists announced for the 2022 Digital Revolution Awards

Nominees have been revealed ahead of the inaugural Digital Revolution Awards ceremony on February 25th 2022.

The shortlist for the second annual Digital Revolution Awards has been announced, with organizations and professionals recognized and celebrated for their outstanding performances in the cloud technology community.

Throughout the global pandemic, cloud technology has played an increasingly vital part in helping friends, families, and colleagues stay connected and allowing businesses to adjust to new ways of working. The Digital Revolution Awards Finalists represent the most innovative, boundary-pushing organizations from around the world in the last 12 months.

The nominee shortlists were scored and compiled by a panel of 38 independent experts from leading organizations such as Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Uber, Belle Fleur Technologies, British Aerospace, NEXTGEN, ISG-One, Merkle, Cognizant, Accenture, Fortinet, Planet Technologies, Intelogy, Atos, and Gearset.

The winners will be decided during a series of judging panels in the coming weeks, and will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 25 2022, hosted once again by entrepreneur, author, and executive coach Maxine Nwaneri.

“The standard of nominees is once again quite remarkable, with some exceptional contributions to cloud technology and the ecosystems they’re involved in,” said Maxine. “Our judging panel have an extremely difficult task narrowing down the phenomenal nominees into single winners, but it’s going to be a fantastic occasion celebrating everyone’s successes together on February 25.”

The awards categories are supported by a range of organizations from across the digital technology space, including cloud computing platform specialist AWS, CRM and cloud software firm Salesforce, and Microsoft Gold Partner and cloud service provider Tiskki.

These industry giants join award sponsors such as specialist IT recruiter Frank Recruitment Group, cloud talent creation firm Revolent, and AWS Partner Network Well Architected Review Partner of the Year for the UK and Ireland, Rebura.

"While we work alongside some of the best in cloud technology day in, day out, the standard of applications this year has really blown me away,” said Zoë Morris, President at Frank Recruitment Group and judging panel member. “Whether it’s innovation or impacting the cloud community in a much wider sense, it’s difficult not to feel a sense of pride looking through the shortlisted nominees.”

“We’re incredibly fortunate to work in such an exciting area of work, and getting to sit down with the industry experts who make up the judging panel has quickly become one of the highlights of my year. It’s a genuine honor to be with such an esteemed group and discuss the different ways that both individuals and businesses are achieving incredible things, both for the cloud industry and the world we all live in.”

Digital Revolution Awards 2022 Finalists

Tech for Good Frank Recruitment Group Outstanding Leader of the Year Salesforce Outstanding Contribution to the Salesforce Ecosystem Cognizant Assist

VRAI Simulation

Cloudsoft Victoria Critchley

Sanjay Jupudi

Sam Gutmann Gaspar Rodriguez

LDN Apprenticeships

Heather Black – Supermums AWS Excellence in Learning and Development Rapid Business Innovation Champion Revolent Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year Didasko

Generation Italy Foundation

Chaitra Vedullapalli – Women In Cloud Hood.ai

Cloudsoft

Shelby Sanderford – DOCPACE Grayce

Merkle

Applied Tech Star of the Year Tiskki Outstanding Contribution to the Microsoft Ecosystem Cloud Technology Employer of the Year Nicole Aebi-Moyo

Anurag Kale

Bhuvaneswari Subramani – Infor Razwan Choudry

Power Platform School

Jaap Brasser

Prateek Hegde Rackspace

EngageRocket

Canva Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Ecosystem Rebura Digital Transformation Project of the Year Bhuvaneswari Subramani – Infor

Rob Koch

Carlos Cortez Cloudsoft

Intelogy

Maxim’s Caterer Limited

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

The Digital Revolution Awards was founded by Tenth Revolution Group in an effort to showcase the exceptional work being done by both individuals and businesses in the global cloud space. The awards will commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future through cloud technology.

The second Digital Revolution Awards will take place on February 25, 2022 and sees cloud professionals and organizations of all types acknowledged for their work across categories, including Tech Star of the Year, Cloud Technology Employer of the Year, and Digital Transformation Project of the Year.

The awards also have a keen focus on promoting and commending contributions to the betterment of the cloud ecosystem, with awards for Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year, the Excellence in Learning and Development Award, and new for this year, the Rapid Business Innovation Champion.

Shortlists were generated via peer nominations, and winners will be selected by a panel of independent judges made up of cloud experts.

For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.

