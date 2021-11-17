Finally, We Can Gather Together Again; Registration Open for In-Person Workhuman Live 2022

Taking place May 16-19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, Malcolm Gladwell and Priya Parker to present keynotes; additional speakers to be announced

Workhuman®, pioneers of the human workplace, is excited to announce a return to in-person events with Workhuman Live 2022, taking place May 16-19 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. With eight content tracks, dozens of speakers, show-stopping keynotes – including Malcolm Gladwell, Priya Parker and Workhuman cofounder and CEO Eric Mosley - and thousands of HR professionals and teams, executives, and thought leaders under one roof, there’s something for everyone.

Workhuman Live is more than a conference; it is a sought after, immersive HR event addressing the most important issues in work – including the Great Resignation, navigating hybrid workforces, and driving diversity, equity, and inclusion. The gathering attracts powerful, award-winning academic and business leaders who aren’t afraid to tackle the tough issues facing our industry, and the speakers represent some of the most admired and innovative thinkers of today.

Why attend?

“When you gather well, one of the outcomes is you create a sense of belonging. When you create a sense of belonging, you increase your retention rates. You decrease burnout.” – Priya Parker

Attendees will return home from Workhuman Live re-energized, inspired from every interaction with this global community of HR professionals – those who have worked tirelessly to take care of their organizations’ people for the past two years. Not only will they walk away with proven strategies and tactics on how to motivate their workforce, increase employee retention and engagement, and boost productivity, but they’ll also leave more informed about the challenges that lie ahead and actionable insights to implement immediate change within their workplace.

Workhuman Live 2022 attendees will also receive Professional Development Credits (PDCs). Information about specific PDCs once available can be found here.

It’s in Atlanta?

Atlanta is hub of culture and commerce, a city of resurgence and renewal – the perfect place for HR to chart a path to creating resurgent cultures and a renewed sense of purpose. The conference will take place in the heart of downtown Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

How to register:

Whether it will be a solo trip or a group outing, signing up is easy and risk-free. Please visit workhumanlive.com/register to see different registration options and pricing.

COVID-19 Statement:

Workhuman continues to closely monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of event attendees, employees, speakers, sponsors, and partners remains our highest priority. The company will adopt health and safety measures for Workhuman Live 2022 in accordance with in-person event guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the State of Georgia, and City of Atlanta. Workhuman is offering all registrants a no-risk cancellation policy.

About Workhuman

Workhuman® is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition® and Continuous Performance Development solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud® to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman’s mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

To learn more:

