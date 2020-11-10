Log in
Finally, parents can take research-based classes online on infant, toddler at preschooler care at ParentEducate.com

11/10/2020 | 10:33am EST

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gone are the days of wondering, “What are my child’s developmental milestones?” and “How do I keep my child safe indoors?.” Starting today, parents across the country can conveniently become pros on infant to school-aged care with ParentEducate.com's engaging new online courses. All of ParentEducate.com's classes feature science-based techniques and advice.

The company behind ParentEducate.com, ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), is the No. 1 online trainer of early childhood educators, so you can be assured you are learning the best from the best.

CCEI, an accredited training provider, has taken its top-rated courses and adapted them into short courses for parents.

“There are countless pieces of information about parenting online,” says Maria Taylor, president of ChildCare Education Institute. “We’re thrilled to offer ParentEducate.com, a trustworthy, reputable place where parents can go to learn infant, toddler and preschool care and development from the same institute that trains early childhood educators.”

ParentEducate.com’s course library contains an ever-growing catalog of 50+ online classes based on the same vetted techniques and insights that were, until now, only available to professionals. The courses cover a wide variety of infant- and toddler-focused topics including Preventing SIDS, The Basics of Brain Development and Car Seat Safety.

Each brief course takes just 20-30 minutes to complete and can be paused and resumed at any time.

Parents can sign-up for a monthly, quarterly or annual plan for as little as $4.99 a month, providing unlimited access to ParentEducate.com’s extensive course catalog. All web-based classes are accessible 24/7 on any device (desktop, tablet or phone), allowing families to work at their own pace from wherever they are. For those interested in trying a course before subscribing, ParentEducate.com offers a free seven-day trial period to test their library.

For more information or to try ParentEducate.com yourself, click here

ABOUT PARENTEDUCATE.COM

ParentEducate.com is where parents go to learn research-based parenting techniques. Launched by the same team behind accredited training provider, ChildCare Education Institute, ParentEducate.com offers parents the same level of quality classes as those taken by the nation’s leading early childhood educators. With ParentEducate.com, families can easily access a catalog of engaging web-based courses from anywhere, at any time on any device. For more information, please visit ParentEducate.com.

Ashley Sasher
ParentEducate.com
678-942-1531
marketing@parenteducate.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
