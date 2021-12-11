Finance Canada's 2020-21 Departmental Sustainable Development Strategy Report

This report on progress supports the commitment in the Federal Sustainable Development Act (FSDA) to make sustainable development decision-making more transparent and accountable to Parliament. It also contributes to an integrated, whole-of-government view of activities supporting environmental sustainability.

The departmental information reported accounts for information previously prepared in accordance with Finance Canada's 2020 to 2023 Departmental Sustainable Development Strategy.

The 2019 to 2022 Federal Sustainable Development Strategy (FSDS) presents the Government of Canada's sustainable development goals and targets, as required by the Federal Sustainable Development Act. In keeping with the purpose of the Act, to provide the legal framework for developing and implementing a Federal Sustainable Development Strategy that will make sustainable development decision-making more transparent and accountable to Parliament, the Department of Finance Canada has developed this report to demonstrate progress in implementing its Departmental Sustainable Development Strategy.

The Department of Finance Canada's 2020 to 2023 Departmental Sustainable Development Strategy describes the Department's actions in support of achieving:

Greening Government

Effective Action on Climate Change

Clean Energy

This report presents available results for the departmental actions pertinent to these goals. Previous years' reports are posted on the Department of Finance Canada's website.

The following tables provide performance information on departmental actions in support of the FSDS goals listed in section 2.

All departments and agencies contribute to this goal. The Department of Finance Canada will continue its efforts to transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, and green operations in support of the goals and targets identified within the Federal Sustainable Development Strategy. The Department is committed to implementing green principles and practices in its operations in accordance with the Greening Government Strategy led by the Centre of Greening Government at the Treasury Board Secretariat. The Department's actions promote innovation and sustainable practices through both the education and mobilization of its workforce, encouraging environmentally sustainable choices that reduce waste and energy consumption. The Department is committed to the ongoing modernization of its internal practices by leveraging technology to further reduce the Department's reliance on travel and paper-based processes, which has been accelerated by the Department's shift to remote work in the COVID-19 context. As per the Policy on Green Procurement, environmental considerations will continue to be integrated in procurement management processes and controls. With respect to reducing the Department's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the Department of Finance Canada has achieved its goal, and all of the vehicles in the executive fleet are now zero-emission vehicles or hybrids.



Greening Government: The Government of Canada will transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and green operations

FSDS target(s) FSDS contributing action(s) Corresponding departmental action(s) Starting point(s) Performance indicator(s) Target(s) Results achieved Contribution by each departmental result to the FSDS goal and target Reduce GHG emissions from federal government facilities and fleets by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030 (with an aspiration to achieve this target by 2025) and 80% below 2005 levels by 2050 (with an aspiration to be carbon neutral) Fleet management will be optimized including by applying telematics to collect and analyze vehicle usage data on vehicles scheduled to be replaced Ensure that all new executive vehicle purchases will be ZEVs (zero emission vehicles) or hybrids Driver training such as anti-idling will be provided. Starting Point: The executive fleet currently consists of 3 vehicles, 2 of which are ZEVs or hybrids

Performance Indicator: All new executive vehicle purchases will be ZEVs or hybrids.

Target: 100% of executive fleet comprised of ZEVs or hybrids. The Department completed the life cycle replacement of one executive fleet vehicle with a new hybrid. As a result, the Department's in-service executive fleet now consists entirely of hybrid vehicles. Divestiture of surplus assets is underway. Results: 100% FSDS: Reducing GHG emissions from federal fleets

SDG: Target 13.2 Divert at least 75% (by weight) of non-hazardous operational waste from landfills by 2030 Other The Department will work with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Treasury Board Secretariat at 90 Elgin to promote waste reduction by: Promoting the use of recycling and composting programs currently in place at 90 Elgin.

Promoting awareness on proper use of recycling systems emphasizing minimizing contamination. Continue to explore and implement additional departmental recycling to expand on the existing programs such as coffee pod and office supply recycling. Starting Point: The waste diversion rate for Department of Finance floors is 66.3%.

Performance Indicator: The Department will use the results of annual 90 Elgin waste audits to assess progress on waste reduction.

Target: Ongoing improvement in annual diversion rate. A waste audit was not conducted in 2020-21 as a result of the state of emergency related to COVID-19 and related low building occupancy. Progress will be assessed once onsite operations resume.

Results: N/A FSDS: Diverting waste from landfill reduces landfill gas and transport hauling emissions. Material recovery via recycling reduces emissions for the extraction and production of virgin materials.

SDG: Target 13.2 Divert at least 75% (by weight) of plastic waste from landfills by 2030 Other The Department will promote reduction of single-use plastics in operations, events and meetings by: Holding information sessions and ongoing promotion to inform employees on the importance of reducing the use of single-use plastics. Starting Point: Plastic waste represents approximately 5.7% of waste generated annually on floors occupied by the Department.

Performance Indicator: The Department will use the results of annual 90 Elgin waste audits to assess further progress on the reduction of plastic waste.

Target: Ongoing reduction in volume of single use plastic waste generated annually. A waste audit was not conducted in 2020-21 as a result of the state of emergency related to COVID-19 and related low building occupancy. Progress will be assessed once onsite operations resume.

Results: N/A FSDS: Diverting waste from landfill reduces landfill gas and transport waste hauling emissions. Material recovery via recycling reduces emissions for the extraction and production of virgin materials.

SDG: Target 13.2 Actions supporting the Goal: Greening Government Departments will use environmental criteria to reduce the environmental impact and ensure best value in government procurement decisions Integrate environmental considerations into procurement management processes and controls.

Use Supply Arrangements and Standing Offers that include environmental criteria whenever possible.

Ensure key officials include contribution to and support for the Policy on Green Procurement objectives in their performance evaluations. Starting Point: When contracting, all procurement processes incorporate electronic bid solicitation, used scanning technology to issue contracts, promoted electronic invoicing.

The Department uses common-use procurement instruments that include environmental criteria whenever possible to procure IT hardware (i.e., desktops, computers, laptops and tablets).

The Department will purchase copy paper, commercial printing and/or envelopes containing a minimum 30% recycled content and certified to a recognized environmental standard to reduce the environmental impact of its production. The Director of Corporate Administrative Services, the Team Leader of Procurement and Material Management, and the Manager of Facilities all have individual performance objectives supporting green procurement and sustainable operations activities.

Performance Indicator: Annual review of contracting records will provide the necessary detail to support progress on environmental contracting commitments.

Performance commitments of key officials.

Targets: Maintain paperless processes for all contracting activities.

Target is 90% of IT hardware procurements (i.e. laptops, tablets, desktops, and towers) to use common-use procurement instruments.

Target is that 90% of copy paper, commercial printing and/or envelopes meet established environmental criteria.

All key officials in Corporate Administrative Services include performance commitments that support green procurement or sustainable operations. All procurement processes are now administered electronically.

Results: 100%

All IT hardware procurements were through common-use procurement instruments that include environmental criteria.

Results: 100%

All commercial printing met established environmental criteria. No copy paper was procured in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic.

Results: 100%

All key officials in Corporate Administrative Services include performance commitments that support green procurement or sustainable operations. Results: 100%

FSDS: Incorporating environmental considerations into purchasing decisions motivates suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of the goods and services they deliver, and their supply chains.

SDG: Target 12.7 Support for green procurement will be strengthened, including guidance, tools and training for public service employees Continue to ensure that decisions makers, material management and specialists in procurement have the necessary training and awareness to support green procurement. Starting Point: 100% of current specialists in procurement and materiel management have completed training on green procurement.

Performance Indicator: Certificate of completion from CSPS.

Targets: Maintain 100% completion rate. All procurement and materiel management specialists have completed training in green procurement. Results: 100% FSDS: Incorporating environmental considerations into purchasing decisions motivates suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of the goods and services they deliver, and their supply chains.

SDG: Target 12.7 Table 1Greening Government: The Government of Canada will transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and green operations

The Ministers of Environment and Climate Change and Transport lead on this goal. Pricing carbon pollution across the country is a central component of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. The Department of Finance Canada is responsible for the policy underpinning the fuel charge and for calculating the Climate Action Incentive payment amounts that, once specified by the Minister of Finance, enable the Canada Revenue Agency to return the bulk of the direct proceeds from the fuel charge to individuals and families in affected provinces through these payments.

In addition to pricing carbon pollution, the Department of Finance Canada contributes to a low-carbon economy by providing tax incentives to adopt lower-emitting vehicles. Budget 2019 introduced immediate expensing for eligible new on-road zero-emission vehicles and on March 2, 2020, the Government announced its intention to extend this incentive to used on-road zero-emission vehicles and to include new and used off-road zero-emission vehicles and automotive equipment. These measures complement carbon pricing and zero emission vehicle sales targets, which can lead to additional reductions in greenhouse gases and air pollutants.

Effective Action on Climate Change: A low-carbon economy contributes to limiting global average temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius and supports efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius



Effective Action on Climate Change

FSDS target(s) FSDS contributing action(s) Corresponding departmental action(s) Starting point(s) Performance indicator(s) Target(s) Results achieved Contribution by each departmental result to the FSDS goal and target By 2030, reduce Canada's total GHG emissions by 30%, relative to 2005 emission levels Support businesses and Canadians in taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Oversee the fuel charge component of the federal carbon pollution pricing system that applies in provinces and territories upon request, and in provinces and territories that do not have in place a carbon pricing system that meets the federal stringency requirements. Starting Point: The Government released for consultation draft legislative proposals related to the federal carbon pricing system in January 2018.

Performance Indicator: Carbon pricing applies broadly across Canada, in accordance with the federal stringency requirements, as assessed by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Target: The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is maintained and Fuel Charge Regulations are implemented. During 2020-21, the fuel charge applied in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut. The fuel charge no longer applies in New Brunswick, as of April 1, 2020, as that province implemented a tax on carbon emitting products that meets the national minimum standards for the sources it covers. FSDS: The federal carbon pollution pricing system ensures that carbon pricing is implemented in all provinces and territories that do not have in place a carbon pricing system that meets the federal stringency requirements and thus encourages the use of clean technologies, which can reduce the amount of GHG emissions emitted.

SDG: Target 7.2, 12.2 and 13.2 Zero-emission vehicles will represent 10% of new light-duty vehicle sales by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040 Support businesses and Canadians in taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Allow businesses to immediately expense investments in eligible zero-emission vehicles. Starting Point: Budget 2019 introduced immediate expensing for new on-road zero-emission vehicles. Effective March 2, 2020, the Government has proposed to extend this incentive to include used on-road zero-emission vehicles as well as a variety of other new and used zero-emission automotive equipment and vehicles.

Performance Indicator: Performance will be evaluated on the basis of the year-over-year change in new business investment in zero-emission vehicles and automotive equipment (Classes 54, 55 and 56) relative to the previous year.

The first base year of data will be for 2019. Data for 2020, which will be needed for this comparison, will not be available until 2022. For Classes 54 and 55, the first base year of data will be for 2019. Data for 2020, which will be needed for this comparison, will not be available until 2022.

For Class 56, the first base year of data will be for 2020. Data for 2021, which will be needed for this comparison, will not be available until 2023. FSDS: Immediate expensing makes business investments in zero-emission vehicles less expensive by providing a tax incentive.

SDG: Target 13.2 Table 2Effective Action on Climate Change



Clean Energy: All Canadians have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy FSDS target(s) FSDS contributing action(s) Corresponding departmental action(s) Starting point(s) Performance indicator(s) Target(s) Results achieved Contribution by each departmental result to the FSDS goal and target By 2030, 90% and in the long term, 100% of Canada's electricity is generated from renewable and non-emitting sources Support voluntary action to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions through clean energy generation and consumption Provide an incentive for investment in clean energy equipment available through the accelerated capital cost allowance for clean energy and energy conservation equipment (Class 43.1/43.2). Equipment that qualifies for Class 43.1 or 43.2 currently receives immediate expensing treatment. Starting Point: In 20181, $2.5 billion was invested in Class 43.1/43.2 equipment.

Performance Indicator: Performance will be evaluated on the basis of the year-over-year change in new investment in Class 43.1/43.2 equipment relative to 2018. From 2018 to 2019, the amount of investment in Class 43.1/43.2 assets decreased to $1.5 billion. FSDS: The accelerated capital cost allowance and immediate expensing for clean energy equipment makes investments in clean energy generation equipment less expensive by providing a tax incentive.

SDG: Targets 7.2 and 7.3 1The fiscal period of a business may overlap more than one calendar year; when this is the case, the value of the investment is allocated to the calendar year in which the business' fiscal period ends. Table 3Clean Energy: All Canadians have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy