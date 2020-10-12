Log in
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces steps to boost consumer demand

10/12/2020 | 03:59am EDT
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at her office before leaving for parliament to present the federal budget in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's finance minister on Monday announced steps to stimulate consumer demand including advance payment of a part of the wages of federal government employees for spending during the festival season, part of efforts to bolster the pandemic-hit economy.

The government will also allow its employees to spend travel allowances that are an income-tax-exempt part of their salaries on goods and services, Nirmala Sitharaman told a news briefing.

"This is expected to create a consumer demand of about 280 billion rupees ($3.83 billion)," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which imposed a tough lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in March, is pushing ahead with a full opening to try to boost the economy ahead of the usually high-spending festival season.

($1 = 73.1541 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Catherine Evans)

