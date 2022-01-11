Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finance in Motion's impact management system receives exceptional ratings in an independent audit

01/11/2022 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 11.01.2022 / 12:10

BlueMark verified Finance in Motion's impact management system alignment against the Operating Principles for Impact Management
Frankfurt am Main, 11 January 2021 - Finance in Motion, one of the world's leading impact asset managers, released the results of an independent audit of its impact management system against the Operating Principles for Impact Management (Impact Principles), the leading industry standard for integrating impact management throughout the investment lifecycle. The asset manager received notable ratings across the principles which define common best practices in impact management.

BlueMark, an independent and specialized impact verification services provider, conducted this assessment by benchmarking Finance in Motion's impact management system against the Impact Principles. Results are based on a comprehensive document review and key person interviews.

The Impact Principles aim to instill a universally accepted standard around impact investing, assisting investors in identifying impact-managed investments. They have already been adopted by around 150 impact investors worldwide, comprised of asset managers, asset owners, Multilateral Development Banks and Development Finance Institutions. As a signatory, Finance in Motion publishes an annual disclosure statement on its impact management practices detailing impact strategy and integration throughout the investment life cycle and covering all assets under management/advisory as of 1st January 2021.

"We are very pleased with our independent impact verification results. For us, managing our impact is just as important as managing the financial performance of the funds we advise. Impact is integrated into every step of the investment process and actively managed to achieve our impact objectives," commented Finance in Motion Managing Director Sylvia Wisniwski. "Through these impact principles, we have a strong common standard in the impact investing market. It not only assures us that we are on the right track, but also helps to build trust among investors and mobilize additional capital for impact investing. The verification exercise also provided a valuable opportunity to exchange best practices regarding impact management and we look forward to continuing to build upon our current impact management practices"

Christina Leijonhufvud BlueMark CEO commented "BlueMark was very pleased to engage with the Finance in Motion team to verify the firm's alignment to the Operating Principles for Impact Management and believe that the spirit of openness and commitment to learning that Finance in Motion's team brought to the verification process are crucial to continually raising the bar on best practice in the market."

About Finance in Motion
Finance in Motion is a global impact asset manager focused exclusively on sustainable development in low and middle-income countries. The company develops and advises impact investment funds whose blended finance structures bring together public and private investors to address climate change, strengthen biodiversity conversation, foster the sustainable use of natural resources, improve livelihoods, and promote economic opportunities.

Over the course of its operations, Finance in Motion has unleashed a cumulative total of EUR 5.8 billion toward these goals in Southeast Europe, the Caucasus, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. In addition to investment activities, the funds also provide technical assistance to support investees, foster responsible finance, and maximize impact in the countries they serve. Finance in Motion furthermore makes selected direct investments in impactful enterprises that share the company's values.

Through its 16 offices that manage activities across more than 35 countries, Finance in Motion helps partners develop their businesses and demonstrate that sustainable and financial returns can go hand-in-hand.

For more information, please visit us at: www.finance-in-motion.com
You can also follow us on Twitter @financeinmotion and on LinkedIn


Media contact Finance in Motion 

Merle Römer
Manager, Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 69 / 271 035-171 
Fax: +49 69 / 271 035-110 
Email: m.roemer@finance-in-motion.com 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Finance in Motion
Key word(s): Finance

11.01.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1267320  11.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267320&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aLATEST MICHIGAN NEWS, SPORTS, BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT 6 : 20 a.m. EST
AQ
06:20aU.S. Small-Business Owners Confidence Rose Slightly in December -- NFIB
DJ
06:19aS.African prosecutors charge parliament fire suspect with terrorism
RE
06:19aHARPOON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aING GROEP N : Progress on share buyback programme - Form 6-K
PU
06:18aPTT PUBLIC : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary to support the investment in battery business value chain
PU
06:18aCentre secures approval for export of Indian mangoes to USA this season
PU
06:18aSAGA FURS OYJ : Guests from Van Ansem Group visiting Saga Furs head office
PU
06:18aMAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Private Loan Portfolio Activity - Form 8-K
PU
06:18aSECURA : Strike off of Malaysian Subsidiary (Completion)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Salesforce com : How IT Can Measure Return on Experience (ROX) Effectiv..
3Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
4Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
5European shares rebound after three days of losses

HOT NEWS